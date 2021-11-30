Fazilka eves lift Punjab softball championship

The Fazilka girls’ team emerged champions by dominating Ferozpur 12-2 during the 21st sub-junior state softball championship organised by Punjab Softball Association at Guru Nanak Stadium on Monday.

The Ludhiana team bagged the third spot by outwitting Gurdaspur 10-3.

The Fazilka boys’ team had on Sunday won the championship by defeating Ludhiana. The Amritsar boys’ team secured the third position in the tournament.

Pran Nath Passi, general secretary, Punjab Softball Association, along with coaches Ranjit Singh, Krishan, Nirmaljit Kaur, Ravi Dutt, Jaspreet Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Sathish Kumar and Jugal Kishore awarded the medals to the winners.