FCI allows procurement in seven Haryana grain markets adjoining FCI Silos

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has withdrawn its earlier orders directing Haryana procurement agencies not to procure wheat from seven grain markets in Kaithal and Kurukshetra districts and asking farmers associated with these mandis to directly bring their wheat to FCI Silos in Solumajra village of Kaithal district.

The decision was taken following a protest from farm unions. The FCI has now issued fresh orders allowing agencies to start procurement operations at the seven grain markets of Dhand, Kaul, Pehowa, Pani, Pundri, Solumajra, Gumthala Garhu as well. Farmers of these areas will also be given additional facility allowing them to bring their produce directly to Silos instead of mandis as per their convenience.

On March 15, FCI Kurukshetra’s divisional manager had written to the district food and supplies controllers of Kaithal and Kurukshetra and district level officers of the procurement agencies stating that it was decided in a meeting that no gunny bags will be sent to the grain markets of Dhand, Kaul, Pehowa, Pani, Pundri, Solumajra, Gumthala Garhu this Rabi season (beginning from April1) and farmers will have to bring their produce directly to the Adani Silos (godowns of FCI) at Solumajra.

“It is requested to instruct your subordinates and field staff not to issue gunny bags in nearby mandis of Adani Silo so that bulk direct delivery of wheat from farmers can be ensured. If any bags are provided by the agencies in these mandis, FCI will not be able to make payments of the bags and further recovery of debagging cost at Silo will be made from agencies’ bills,” the order read.

The move evoked immediate response from farmers and arhtiyas as they termed the decision a step towards closure of mandis in Haryana and alleged that the move will not only affect the earnings of hundreds of labourers but will also cause inconvenience to farmers and arhtiyas.

Haryana BKU president Gurnam Singh Charuni wrote to Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh and Kurukshetra MP Nayab Saini seeking immediate intervention.

In a statement, the FCI has now clarified that there is no intention to shut the mandis as the letter dated March 15 issued by DM FCI Kurukshetra has been withdrawn.

The said letter was issued for optimum utilisation of the vacant covered space available at FCI Silo, Solumajra and to avoid storage of wheat in open plinths or mandis during the upcoming Rabi season.

FCI Kurushetra DM Kumar Abhishek said the FCI Silo in Kaithal also acts as a mandi and wheat in the Silo is procured through arhtiyas for which they are getting their commission. “It is an additional facility given to farmers so that they can directly bring their produce at the godown instead of wasting hours at mandis. This alternate arrangement will also ensure cleanliness in mandis and faster payment of MSP in bank accounts of farmers,” he said, adding that the process will also help to deal with shortage of gunny bags during peak season.

He said last year, 1.02 lakh tonne wheat was directly brought to the Silos and farmers had praised the decision as 1,500 to 2,000 trolleys were unloaded at these Silos in 24 hours.

