FCI corruption: CBI arrests manager of grain-testing lab posted in Chandigarh

As part of its ongoing search operation against a corrupt syndicate of FCI officials, rice mill owners and grain merchants through ‘Operation Kanak’, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested a manager of a foodgrain quality testing laboratory posted in Chandigarh and ₹20 lakh of unaccounted money was recovered taking the total recoveries to ₹1 crore.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CBI has not disclosed the name of the officer who was arrested on Friday. The raids entered fourth day today.

A total of three arrests have been made so far which included deputy general manager (quality control) Rakesh Mishra posted at Chandigarh and a proprietor of a firm based at Kharar (Punjab). Both were arrested on Tuesday.

The CBI has conducted searches at different locations at Ropar, Sangrur, Morinda, Bassi Pathana Fatehgarh Sahib, Mohali, Gurdaspur, Barnala, Mansa, Bathinda, Sunam, Budhlada and Mohali.

Fixed deposits of the value of ₹3 crore and documents pertaining to various properties were recovered during the four-day searches conducted on the premises of the accused.

It was alleged by the FCI that private rice millers and grain merchants were paying bribes to FCI officials for getting favours in accommodating procurement of low-quality foodgrains, malpractices in day-to-day operations in unloading of foodgrains and managing enquiries against various malpractices.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}