FDCI president Sunil Sethi receives honorary doctorate from Chitkara University

Sunil Sethi, president of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), was awarded an honorary doctorate in literature by Chitkara University on Wednesday.

Since Sethi took over the leadership of FDCI in 2008, it has grown to represent more than 350 designers. In 1988, he set up Alliance Merchandising, a sourcing and buying company, whose clients included premium global brands like Armani Casa, Crate & Barrel and Anthropologie.

He has received lifetime achievement award from Export Promotion Council For Handicrafts and the Carpet Export Promotion Council, both sponsored by Union ministry of textiles.

In his valedictory speech, Sethi said, “I’m delighted to be a recipient of this coveted honour. I have always been passionate about my work in fashion and product design, which drives me towards excellence.”

Chancellor of Chitkara University, Ashok Chitkara, said, “Sethi is a stalwart of the India fashion industry, an extraordinary entrepreneur and a luminary who helped bring Indian fashion to the global stage. He has paved the way for young, ambitious designers to aspire for global success. He will continue to strengthen the fashion industry through his role as a mentor, and president of FDCI.”