Fear grips Haryana’s Illegal migrants in USA amid rising deportations

As US authorities step up action against illegal immigrants, fear is mounting among Haryana’s undocumented workers in America after a second deportation flight in October brought back more than 50 men — many of whom had sold land and taken heavy loans to chase their American dream. According to data from the ministry of external Affairs (MEA), nearly 2,500 Indians have been deported from the US since January through various channels.

On October 25 night, a special flight carrying over 50 Haryana natives deported from the US for allegedly overstaying landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. This was the second such operation by the US authorities this year, after over 300 Indians — mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Gujarat — were deported in February aboard three US military flights, reportedly in shackles.

Minister of state for external affairs Pabitra Margherita informed Parliament earlier that deportations are carried out by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in accordance with a standard operating procedure effective since November 2012, which permits the use of restraints during the process.

Anxiety among immigrants

Speaking to HT, Tejinder alias Teji Mann, a 43-year-old native of Karnal who moved to the US in 2015, said fear among undocumented Indians has intensified since the election of Donald Trump last year.

“The ICE budget has multiplied, and their agents are using new tactics to detain Indians,” Mann said, adding: “They arrive in plain clothes, in normal vehicles, and ask for random names at Indian households. Once they confirm the person isn’t there, they demand papers from others and detain them.”

He added that ICE agents often target Indians driving trucks or working at grocery stores and gas stations. “In some areas, officials have been given a target to detain up to 3,000 illegal citizens per day,” he claimed.

Mann said that recent incidents involving Indian truck drivers from Punjab — accused in accidental deaths of US citizens — have further tightened enforcement. “Even issuing or renewing commercial vehicle licences for non-green card holders has been stopped,” he said.

Costly dreams, harsh realities

Like many from Haryana, Mann said he spent ₹21 lakh to reach the US through the so-called “donkey route” — a perilous journey across multiple countries — that took nearly two months and included 42 days in a detention centre.

Now, a small business owner with a freight company of 10 trucks, Mann said the situation has worsened for those without legal papers. “People are selling their vehicles at throwaway prices. Many are hiding from ICE raids. Even working as Uber drivers is difficult now,” he said. “Store owners have started exploiting undocumented Indians, knowing they’re desperate. Some may soon volunteer to return home,” he added.

Deportees run into debt

Among those deported in October was Ankur Singh of Rahra village, who was arrested in Georgia while working at a liquor shop, and Harish Kumar of Kalsi village, detained while working at a grocery store.

Most deportees share a similar background — limited education and a dream of prosperity abroad, funded by selling land, mortgaging homes, or taking large loans. After deportation, many have returned to Haryana burdened with debts ranging from ₹25 lakh to ₹65 lakh.

Vishal Pal, brother of 20-year-old Rajat Pal from Sangoha village, said the family spent nearly ₹63 lakh to send Rajat to the US. “We sold our shop, mortgaged our house, and borrowed money from relatives. If we had invested this in a business here, things could have been different,” he said.

Changing aspirations

Dimple Sharma, principal of a private school in Ambala’s Bhanokheri village, said he has seen many students head abroad soon after school. “The youth no longer want to work on their farms. They see glamorous lives on social media and believe the US is the fastest route to success,” he said.

Teji Mann echoed this sentiment, saying that lack of confidence in education and employment in India drives many toward illegal migration. “They believe spending ₹20-30 lakh on migration is safer than starting a business that might fail. The US gives them quick money to repay loans and support their families,” he said.