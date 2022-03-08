Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Fearing fuel price hike amid Ukraine crisis, farmers buy petrol, diesel in bulk
Fearing fuel price hike amid Ukraine crisis, farmers buy petrol, diesel in bulk

Farmers fear that fuel prices will soar as prices of crude oil have increased in the international market
Huge rush of farmers stocking up diesel and petrol was witnessed outside fuel pumps in Haryana. (HT Photo)
Published on Mar 08, 2022 12:59 AM IST
BySunil Rahar, Rohtak

Due to fear of rise in petrol and diesel prices amid the Ukraine-Russia crisis and ahead of mustard harvest season which starts next week, huge rush of farmers stocking up diesel and petrol was witnessed outside fuel pumps in Haryana.

Praveen Malik, a farmer from Sonepat, said he brought four drums of diesel from a fuel station in Gohana fearing that fuel prices will soar as prices of crude oil have increased in the international market.

“Oil companies have not raised the prices in months. But we suspect the prices may rise by 10 per litre in a phased manner. I brought four drums so that I can harvest my mustard crop,” he added.

Fatehabad’s Balwan Singh, who owns a combine, said every year he comes to Bhiwani villages to harvest mustard crop and shifts back to his district for wheat harvest. “I purchased nearly 4,000 litre diesel and it will be helpful in harvesting 35% of my farm clients’ mustard,” he added.

Telu Ram, president of Petrol Pumps and Dealer Association in Jind, said people are buying fuel in large quantities in apprehension of fuel price hike.

Khap leader Tek Ram Kandela said many khaps of Haryana will hold a mahapanchayat and block roads if fuel prices are hiked.

“Government is making fool of people that fuel prices are decided by companies. To help BJP in elections, the companies did not hike fuel prices in the last few months,” he added.

Story Saved
