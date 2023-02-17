Felling of trees throws traffic out of gear on Ludhiana’s Hambran road

The axing of a tree led to a massive traffic jam on the Hambran road on Thursday morning. Stuck in the traffic jam, many residents complained that long jams have become a routine due to cutting of trees for the widening of the road.

The chopping of trees irked environmentalists as well. They said it causes a loss of habitat to birds.

This morning also, birds were seen hovering in the sky after a large eucalyptus tree was axed on the Hambran road.

Environmentalists feel that instead of axing the trees, efforts should be made to transplant these trees at other locations.

“It was a beautiful stretch of eucalyptus trees and home to hundreds of birds. Before axing the trees, the authorities should have thought about the catastrophic effect it would cause to the avian life as hardly any space will be left for the birds to take a refuge,” said Virinder Bhakko, a senior citizen who lives at Kitchlu Nagar.

“Those who lost their homes in natural calamity can understand the pain of losing a home. While the outcry to humans could be addressed, what about these birds,” said environmentalist and member of the Public Action Committee Amandeep Singh Brar.

“It is unfortunate that while cutting the trees we do not pay attention to the avian habitat it will destroy. It was heartbreaking to see so many birds hovering in the sky,” said Brar.

As per the project, 1,100 trees will be axed for widening the 3.97-km stretch connecting Hambran road with Ladhowal bypass.

According to JE, public works department, Vasu Mangla, 7-m width on both sides of the road will be increased making the stretch approximately 69 ft wide with a divider width of 1 to 1.5 m.

The project is expected to cost ₹8 crore and has been hanging fire since 2017 as approvals were sought for cutting of trees from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the forest department.

Mangla said that currently the process of cutting of trees and shrubs is being carried out by the forest department.

“Once the forest department will clear the stretch, we will initiate the work of widening the road. The tender process for preparation has been done and a company has also been allotted to complete the project within nine months,” said Mangla.

About the project

The proposal for widening of the road was mooted in 2017 and it took over five years to seek approvals of various departments, including the NGT.

The forest department was also paid ₹70 lakh as compensation amount in lieu of cutting of trees for compensatory afforestation five years ago. The trees, including eucalyptus, palm, kikar and other indigenous varieties, will be axed to widen the stretch.

Sources in the administration said that the work of widening the road had gained momentum after the recent visit of minister of housing and urban development Aman Arora in the city. Arora stated that a new township spread around 1,700 acres will be set up in Ludhiana.

Many premium residential projects and townships are also being built on this stretch. Sources in the department said with many politicians and their aides having already invested in the residential projects alongside the road, the widening of the stretch is expected to give a fillip to the real estate sector.

The areas that will benefit from the completion of the construction of this road are Haibowal, Rishi Nagar, Pratap Pura, Ayali, Tagore Nagar, Kitchlu Nagar, New Kitchlu Nagar, Chander Nagar, Panj Peer Road, Dairy Complex, Golf Link, Chander Nagar, Jassian Road and many other localities surrounding the stretch.