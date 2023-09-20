Female caretaker held for thefts at 4 houses in Panchkula

Police have arrested Sunita, 25, alias Tanu of Manimajra for thefts at four houses where she was deployed as a caretaker. She was produced before a local court and sent to one-day police remand.

A case under Sections 380 and 454 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Sector 7 police station. (iStock)

Sunita was arrested after a case was filed on complaint of Swapan, a resident of Sector 8.

Swapan, in her police complaint, said that on September 17, the accused came to take care of the complainant’s bed-ridden mother in place of the permanent attendant, Reena, she had hired. Reena had gone on leave for one day. Swapan had called Sunita from a local nursing home. The complainant said that when she went to check on her mother, she was seemingly scared and told Swapan that the caretaker had taken away the gold kara that she was wearing.

A case under Sections 380 and 454 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Sector 7 police station.

During preliminary questioning, Sunita admitted to have stolen jewellery from three other houses. The cases for these thefts were also registered at the Sector 7 police station.

In a complaint, Rahul Arora of Sector 11 told the police that he had hired Sunita for taking care of his grandmother for two months. She stole gold karas from the elderly woman.

Another compliant, lodged by Kavita Saini of Sector 7, alleged that Sunita stole her elderly mother’s gold bracelet. She said that she had hired Sunita through a nursing home in Sector 20 for September 14 and 15 as her mother was unwell.

Sector 7 station house officer inspector Somvir Dhaka urged the residents to be cautious while hiring caretakers. He said that residents should not hire caretakers without proper verification and police verification.

Laptop, ₹12k stolen from locked shop in Sector 19

Chandigarh Police on Monday booked unidentified persons for stealing a laptop, DVR hard disk and ₹12,000 from a shop in Sector 18-D. Sanjeev Sharma, who runs a sanitary and hardware shop, filed a complaint of the theft. In the complaint, he said that after he opened the shop on Monday around 10 am, he found that the counter table was not in its place and the cash counter and other drawers are open.

“On checking, I found that the ₹12,000 were missing from my brother’s cash counter, who sits opposite to me. The DVR of the CCTV cameras and my laptop were also missing.”

A case has been registered against unidentified persons under Sections 380 and 457 of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 19 police station.

