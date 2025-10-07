Female tourist killed, brother injured in Himachal road mishap

A tourist from Maharashtra was killed while her brother seriously injured after the motorcycle they were travelling on collided with an oil tanker near Jeori, about 20 km from Rampur, in Shimla district, police said on Monday. The incident occurred on Monday on National Highway 5 near Jeori, close to a petrol pump, when the motorcycle they were riding collided with an oil tanker, resulting in the woman’s head being crushed by the tire of the tanker. (File)

The deceased has been identified as Rachna Sonali, 44, and the injured has been identified as Chirag Kenima, 42, both from Mumbai.

The incident occurred on Monday on National Highway 5 near Jeori, close to a petrol pump, when the motorcycle they were riding collided with an oil tanker, resulting in the woman’s head being crushed by the tire of the tanker.

According to police, the siblings were part of a tourist group travelling from Shimla to Kalpa in Kinnaur. They were riding at the end of a convoy consisting of six motorcycles and two cars. As they approached the petrol pump in Jeori, the tanker began to turn towards the pump. The biker attempted to overtake, but in the process, the motorcycle collided with the tanker and both riders fell on the road and the woman came under the rear wheel of the tanker, killing her on the spot.

A police team from Jeori reached the spot and rescued the injured and also recovered the dead body. The injured was rushed to Mahatma Gandhi Medical Services Complex, Khaneri in Rampur, where he is currently receiving treatment.