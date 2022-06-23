Ferozepur boy shot dead during fight between father, granddad

A 14-year-old boy was shot dead while trying to intervene in a fight between his father and grandfather at a village in Ferozepur district on Thursday.

The father, identified as Paramjit Singh of Ghaduwala village, has been arrested for murder, said police. He works as a security guard at a factory in Ludhiana.

Paramjit reportedly had a dispute with his father Kehar Singh over the division of their ancestral land. On Thursday afternoon, as the father-son duo entered into a violent clash, Mehakpreet Singh, 14, tried to intervene, said police. During the melee, Paramjit allegedly fired two shots from his .12 bore gun, which hit his son, who died on the spot.

Sandeep Singh Mand, deputy superintendent of police, Zira, said the accused was held after being booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code besides under the Arms Act. The weapon used in the crime has been recovered, he said. The boy’s body was handed over to the family after postmortem.