Punjab: Petrol pump run by Ferozepur jail inmates inaugurated

Nine months after completion of its construction, the petrol pump set up by the Ferozepur central jail was formally inaugurated on Thursday. The initiative is a part of the Punjab government’s “Ujala fuels scheme” and has been established in collaboration with the Indian Oil (File Photo)

Punjab cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh, who inaugurated the petrol pump, said that the initiative is a part of the state government’s “Ujala fuels scheme” and has been established in collaboration with the Indian Oil. The infrastructure for operating this petrol pump has been ready for the past nine months, but the project was put on hold pending approval.

“In addition to Ferozepur, similar petrol pumps are being set up at 11 other locations in Punjab,” said the minister. According to the proposal, Indian Oil will pay monthly rent for the land on which the petrol pump is established and will also provide employment to inmates with good conduct or those who have been released from the jail, especially women, under the rehabilitation scheme.

“The purpose of opening these petrol pumps is to empower the well behaving inmates,” said the minister. He further stated, “The prisoners in jail will get an opportunity to join the mainstream and become better citizens when they are eventually released.” The rent of the petrol pump site and commission from the sale of fuel will be used for the welfare of inmates and jails, following the pattern set by Telangana.