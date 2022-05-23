Ferozepur division manager inspects Ludhiana railway station

Ferozepur Division manager Seema Sharma on Sunday conducted an inspection at the Ludhiana Railway Station.

Sharma inspected the carriage and wagon depot where trains are repaired and directed station director Abhinav Singla to get its shed repaired.

“We inspected various branches and departments of the station, including the power cabin, and also discussed problems being faced at the ground level with the officials,” the DRM said. She also met a few railway union leaders and held a meeting with senior officials of the Ludhiana station.

Senior divisional mechanical engineer and commercial manager Sudeep Singh also checked the operations at the station.

Though senior officials termed it as a surprise visit, the Ludhiana railway staff, including the station director, were already aware of the checking.

A senior official said that the station director had conducted an inspection at the station two days back and told the staff about the DRM’s visit. A cleanliness drive was also launched in anticipation of her visit, the official said.