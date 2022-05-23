Ferozepur division manager inspects Ludhiana railway station
Ferozepur Division manager Seema Sharma on Sunday conducted an inspection at the Ludhiana Railway Station.
Sharma inspected the carriage and wagon depot where trains are repaired and directed station director Abhinav Singla to get its shed repaired.
“We inspected various branches and departments of the station, including the power cabin, and also discussed problems being faced at the ground level with the officials,” the DRM said. She also met a few railway union leaders and held a meeting with senior officials of the Ludhiana station.
Senior divisional mechanical engineer and commercial manager Sudeep Singh also checked the operations at the station.
Though senior officials termed it as a surprise visit, the Ludhiana railway staff, including the station director, were already aware of the checking.
A senior official said that the station director had conducted an inspection at the station two days back and told the staff about the DRM’s visit. A cleanliness drive was also launched in anticipation of her visit, the official said.
-
Hold DSR paddy sowing for few days: PAU to farmers
Punjab Agricultural University experts have advised farmers, who are preparing to sow paddy using the DSR method, to put the sowing process on hold for few days to avoid crop damage due to the inclement weather predicted across the state during the period. The PAU issued the advisory following a warning from the meteorological department that strong winds followed by rain were expected across Punjab on May 23 and 24.
-
SGPC finally initiates process to renovate Tarn Taran’s historic deori
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has finally initiated the process to renovate a razed portion of the historic deori at gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Tarn Taran, three years after it was partially demolished by hundreds of men permitted by the apex gurdwara body that led to outrage among devotees who prevented further damage to the structure.
-
Ludhiana: Gang of snatchers busted with arrest of 4 men
The Division Number 3 police have busted a gang of snatchers with the arrest of four men. The accused have been identified as Shubham and Mohit of New Subash Nagar; Amandeep Singh of Guru Nanak Estate on Tibba Road and Gagandeep Singh of Harikrishan Vihar Colony, Rahon Road. Station house office of Division Number 3 police station, Sub-inspector Jasbir Kaur, said that the accused mainly used to target pedestrians at night and snatched their belongings.
-
Online lottery fraud: 45-yr-old Ludhiana man duped of ₹44k
Two men have been booked for duping a resident of Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, Ludhiana, out of ₹44,200 in an online lottery fraud. The accused have been identified as Vivek Kumar of Bettiah, Bihar, and Lala Bhagat of Assam. The complainant Harish Kumar, 45, told police that he received a call from an unknown person who introduced himself as an executive of an online lottery company.
-
Ludhiana: Massive fire breaks out at clothing factory godown
Garments worth over ₹1 crore were gutted after a major fire broke out in the godown of a clothing factory at Jain Complex on Bahadur Road on Sunday. Fire officer Kartar Singh said around 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and it took over six hours to douse the flames. Singh added that they managed to salvage material kept on the first floor. In the meantime, the fire brigade also reached the spot.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics