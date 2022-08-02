Ferozepur ‘false drug case’: Police recover huge intoxicant consignment from sacked inspector’s home

Ferozepur Police on Monday recovered intoxicant tablets and 4.7 kilograms of intoxicant powder from the house of Inspector Parminder Singh Bajwa, who was among four Punjab policemen dismissed from service for allegedly implicating two men in a false drug case and extorting money. Bajwa has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

A team led by Yadwinder Singh Bajwa, deputy superintendent of police, Guru Har Sahai in Ferozepur raided the rented house of Parminder and recovered 3,710 intoxicant tablets (Tramadol SR 100 mg) and 4.7kg intoxicant powder during the wee hours of Monday.

“A case has been registered against dismissed Inspector Bajwa under relevant sections of the NDPS Act at Kulgarhi police station in Ferozepur, while further investigation is going on,” said Sukhchain Singh Gill, inspector general of police (headquarters).

It may be mentioned that three policemen- Parminder Bajwa, Angrej and Joginder- posted at the anti-narcotic cell Ferozepur, were dismissed from service by the Punjab police last Monday, while the fourth policeman Rajpal was sacked on Wednesday after his arrest, for allegedly implicating two men in a false drug case and extorting huge amount of money.

Meanwhile Angrej, Joginder and Rajpal are presently under police remand while Parminder was still at large.

The arrested accused were on Thursday presented before a local court, which sent the trio on a six-day police remand.

The court also instructed to have daily videography and medical examination of the three accused in the presence of the executive magistrate.

Meanwhile, Angrej while talking to media persons in the court premises had alleged of being made a ‘scapegoat’ under a major conspiracy hatched by the drug mafia.

The accused policemen have been dismissed under Article 311 (2) of the Constitution for gross negligence in their services.

Earlier, Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav had said that the accused had arrested two persons on July 20, and allegedly implicated them in a drug case by planting on them 1kg heroin and showing recovery of ₹5 lakh from their possession. As the recovery seemed suspicious to the senior superintendent of police, Ferozepur, he started probing the matter on an internal level.

The DGP said that during course of the investigation, it came to fore that the accused had fabricated the recovery and set up the two people with the intention to extort money from them. When the accused were confronted with the allegations, they had no clarification.

According to official report, ₹81 lakh were extorted from the two men who were falsely implicated.