Ferozepur ‘false drug case’: Police recover huge intoxicant consignment from sacked inspector’s home
Ferozepur Police on Monday recovered intoxicant tablets and 4.7 kilograms of intoxicant powder from the house of Inspector Parminder Singh Bajwa, who was among four Punjab policemen dismissed from service for allegedly implicating two men in a false drug case and extorting money. Bajwa has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
A team led by Yadwinder Singh Bajwa, deputy superintendent of police, Guru Har Sahai in Ferozepur raided the rented house of Parminder and recovered 3,710 intoxicant tablets (Tramadol SR 100 mg) and 4.7kg intoxicant powder during the wee hours of Monday.
“A case has been registered against dismissed Inspector Bajwa under relevant sections of the NDPS Act at Kulgarhi police station in Ferozepur, while further investigation is going on,” said Sukhchain Singh Gill, inspector general of police (headquarters).
It may be mentioned that three policemen- Parminder Bajwa, Angrej and Joginder- posted at the anti-narcotic cell Ferozepur, were dismissed from service by the Punjab police last Monday, while the fourth policeman Rajpal was sacked on Wednesday after his arrest, for allegedly implicating two men in a false drug case and extorting huge amount of money.
Meanwhile Angrej, Joginder and Rajpal are presently under police remand while Parminder was still at large.
The arrested accused were on Thursday presented before a local court, which sent the trio on a six-day police remand.
The court also instructed to have daily videography and medical examination of the three accused in the presence of the executive magistrate.
Meanwhile, Angrej while talking to media persons in the court premises had alleged of being made a ‘scapegoat’ under a major conspiracy hatched by the drug mafia.
The accused policemen have been dismissed under Article 311 (2) of the Constitution for gross negligence in their services.
Earlier, Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav had said that the accused had arrested two persons on July 20, and allegedly implicated them in a drug case by planting on them 1kg heroin and showing recovery of ₹5 lakh from their possession. As the recovery seemed suspicious to the senior superintendent of police, Ferozepur, he started probing the matter on an internal level.
The DGP said that during course of the investigation, it came to fore that the accused had fabricated the recovery and set up the two people with the intention to extort money from them. When the accused were confronted with the allegations, they had no clarification.
According to official report, ₹81 lakh were extorted from the two men who were falsely implicated.
Militant killed in Binner village was involved in civilian killings: J&K Police
The militant killed in Binner village on the outskirts of Baramulla was involved in civilian killings, J&K Police said on Monday. The militant was killed inside an abandoned building close to the forest area on Sunday morning after police and army launched a joint operation in the area. A police spokesperson said Irshad Ahmad Bhat of Wailoo Pattan father Fayaz Ahmad Bhat was an active militant of Hizbul Mujahideen, who was killed in 2015 at Devbug.
105 tourists stuck in flash floods rescued in Lahaul and Spiti
At least 105 people were rescued in a three-hour-long operation undertaken jointly by the Border Road Organization, district administration and police in Lahaul and Spiti on Sunday night. The flooding in Doirni nullah on Sunday evening disrupted the traffic on strategic NH 505 which connects Sissu to a village close to China's border, Nako. The stranded tourists were rescued and later lodged at Koksar. Flash floods occurred at four places in Lahaul and Spiti.
Engineer caught taking bribe in J&K
Jammu and Kashmir anti -corruption bureau on Monday arrested an engineer of rural development department in Baramulla district for demanding and accepting a bribe, officials said here. The ACB received a complaint alleging that assistant executive engineer, Ravinder Singh, rural development department, Boniyar, Baramulla is demanding bribe of Rs 4,000 for releasing CDR amount, the agency spokesman said. The complainant, a contractor, alleged that he deposited a CDR for the work in Boniyar.
4 of family among 7 pilgrims from Mohali drown in Gobind Sagar Lake in Himachal’s Una
Seven pilgrims, including four of a family, from Mohali drowned in the Gobind Sagar lake in Himachal's Una district on Monday afternoon. According to the police, they were part of a group of 11 pilgrims, and the incident happened when they entered the lake near Garib Nath temple in Bangana sub-division to take bath. Out of the 11, four managed to come out after some time while the rest seven could not, they said.
26-year-old biker run over by truck after crashing into car’s open door in Mohali
A 26-year-old motorcyclist was run over by a truck after The deceased, Manjit Singh crashed into a car's open door in Landran on Sunday evening. His friend, who was riding pillion, suffered grievous injuries. The deceased, Manjit Singh, and his injured co-worker, Vikram Singh, who reside in Kharar, were on their way home after finishing their shift at an automobile service station in Landran, where they used to wash cars, when the mishap took place.
