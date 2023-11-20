Ferozepur: Father-son duo drown in water tank

Father-son duo drowned in a water tank near their fields on Sunday in a village in Abohar sub-division of Fazilka district. As per information, Nirmal Singh, 45, a resident of Daliyanwali village in Rajasthan, had agricultural land in Shergarh village in Abohar and he and his son Sukhbir Singh regularly visited the land for crop management.

Police retrieved the bodies from the tank and sent them for post-mortem examination at the government hospital. (HT File)

According to eyewitnesses, there was a water tank near Nirmal Singh’s field used for irrigation, and two weeks back, Sukhbir’s mobile phone fell into the tank. On Sunday, father-son attempted to retrieve it. Sukhbir descended into the water tank with his father holding the rope.

Sukhbir slipped into the tank, and seeing his son in distress, Nirmal also jumped into the tank. Police retrieved the bodies from the tank and sent them for post-mortem examination at the government hospital.

Three youths go missing under mysterious circumstances

Ferozepur Three youths, who left their homes on Saturday evening to buy clothes for their relatives’ wedding, have gone missing under mysterious circumstances near the canal on the Ferozepur-Faridkot road.

Jhirmal Singh, a native of the local village Jhadiwala, said that his nephews Akashdeep Singh, Anmoldeep Singh, and Arshdeep Singh, aged between 17 and 21, had left for Ferozepur city to buy clothes but did not return home.

Their family and villagers launched a search operation and found their damaged bike near the canal, raising suspicions of a mishap. The family have filed a missing complaint at the police station, Kulgari, and search operations are on to trace the youths.