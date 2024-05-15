 Ferozepur: Four drug peddlers held, 4kg heroin seized - Hindustan Times
Ferozepur: Four drug peddlers held, 4kg heroin seized

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
May 15, 2024 08:48 AM IST

Special Task Force (STF), Ferozepur, on Tuesday claimed to have arrested four drug smugglers and seized 4kg of heroin, in three different cases.

SP (STF) Gurpreet Singh said that their team recovered 2.7kg of heroin from Charanjit Singh alias Channi of Gatti Mattar village under Lakho Ke Behram police station, while in another case, 225gm of heroin was recovered from Gurjant Singh alias Lali of Kuti Wala village in Tarn Taran and Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh of Harike Pattan village, while in the third case, 1kg heroin was recovered from Harpreet Singh alias Bagga of Akuwala Hittar village under Arif ke police station in Ferozepur.

“In all three cases, a case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at STF police station, Mohali, the SP said.

SP said that during the preliminary investigation, it has come to the fore that all these four smugglers used to get consignments from across the border from Pakistan and further supply it to different districts. “Further investigations are on with a focus on backward and forward linkages of the arrested accused to crack the supply chain,” the SP said.

