Ferozepur: Two killed in violent scuffle over land dispute

An uncle and his nephew were killed while three persons sustained injuries during a violent clash between two groups over a land dispute at a village in Ferozepur on Thursday. As per information, a dispute was going between two groups over 6 Kanals land for last two years at a village Fatehgarh Sabrah under Zira, a sub division of Ferozepur. Today afternoon, when Harbhajan Singh and his accomplice armed with firearms attempted to take possession of land in dispute, Balwinder Singh and others opposed the same which led to clash during which cross firing took place.

In consequence, Balwinder Singh (55) and his nephew Balraj Singh (22) sustained fatal gun shots while Pargat Singh, Gurjant Singh and Jaswant Singh sustained bullet injuries and were hospitalised at civil hospital, Ferozepur.

When contacted, Surendra Lamba, senior superintendent of police, Ferozepur, said that the dispute between two parties was going on for the last two years. “We are investigating the matter and on the basis of statement of victims, a case will be registered,” Lamba said.

Meanwhile, bodies of the deceased were kept at local civil hospital and will be handed over to their families after postmortem on Friday while three accused were reportedly in police custody till last information came in.