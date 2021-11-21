Fertiliser shortage hits Himachal apple growers hard

The shortage of fertilisers has plagued farmers and fruit growers in Himachal Pradesh. The shortage is more acute in the apple-growing regions of the state.

The apex cooperative federation of Himachal Pradesh, Himfed, which is the main supplier of fertilisers in the state, is unable to meet the demand of the farmers. Against the demand of 4,000 metric tonnes (MT), IFFCO has only supplied 700 MT of NPK 12 x32x16. Nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium (NPK) are the three primary nutrients in commercial fertilisers.

“Our agency had placed an order for 4,000 MT of NPK with IFFCO, but so far we have only received 700 MT,” said KK Sharma, managing director, Himfed.

“Himfed has sent repeated reminders to increase the supply,” he added.

Government fertiliser depots are almost empty. The shortage of fertiliser has also hit the manuring of orchards that are undertaken in November and December.

“Fertiliser is unavailable in government depots. A day before yesterday, Himfed supplied only 145 bags of the NPK in Jubbal and Kotkhai, which is too little. The Central government talked high on doubling the income of the farmers, but the cost of fertilisers, insecticides and pesticides have doubled over the years,” said Congress legislator from Jubbal and Kotkhai Rohit Thakur. A bag of NPK 12-32-16 and NPK 15-15-15 fertilisers that cost ₹1,026 and ₹954 per bag, respectively, in 2013-14, is now priced at ₹1,450 and 1,154 per bag now.

“Private distributors have jacked up rates of the fertilisers. Most of them don’t even have it,” said Kuldeep Chauhan, a fruit grower in Rohru.

Farmers are facing problems due to an increase in rates of fertiliser 12.32.16,15.15.15, muriatic of potash, etc, supplied by government agencies. “The situation is further aggravated by the shortage of these fertilisers. Farmers are unable to get these fertilisers for post-harvest applications in orchards. The least the government can do is to ensure an adequate quantity of fertilisers is made available,” said Lokinder Singh Bisht, president, Progressive Growers’ Association, PGA.