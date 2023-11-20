Festivities leave behind a trail of litter in Ludhiana

The Chhath Puja festivities left behind an eyesore, with pooja materials, discarded shoes, wrappers, fireworks, and scattered cloth pieces littered along the banks of the Sutlej River and Sidhwan Canal. A large crowd of devotees had gathered along the city’s water bodies to observe the festivities over the last few days.

Waste lying next to the bank of Sutlej river in Ladhowal area after Chhath Puja celebrations in Ludhiana. (ht photo)

Some individuals created impromptu pools alongside roadsides by spreading tarpaulin and filling them with water.The post-celebration scenario has left these makeshift ponds inside ditches by the roadside standing as potential breeding grounds for diseases such as dengue.

Pritam Singh, proprietor of a garage near the Sidhwan Canal near Jawaddi Bridge, expressed his concerns, stating, “Every year, the site becomes littered with rotting peels of fruits, and the stagnant water in these makeshift ponds becomes a favourable condition for dengue mosquitoes to breed. The administration, which granted permission, should have placed dustbins to avoid such environmental fallout.”

Prominent areas such as Pakhowal Road, Jawaddi Bridge, and the banks of the Sutlej River have been transformed into dumping grounds for remnants of pooja, with plastic decorations and goddess idols found afloat in the water bodies.

Officials’ take

Jasdev Sekhon, municipal corporation zonal d superintendent, acknowledged the issue, stating, “The irrigation department grants permission to these religious groups to organise their events by the banks. The corporation had already invested significantly in maintaining cleanliness along the canals. We will communicate with the irrigation department to lower the water level inside the canal, clean it, and address the littering on its banks.”

Executive engineer Akash from the department of irrigation emphasised the priority of water body cleanliness, saying, “All groups were granted permission to organise chhath puja with the condition that they clean up the area post-festivities. Failure to comply with this condition will result in notices to the groups, and immediate decluttering of the area will be undertaken.”

