FIBA Asian Championship 2022: 2 Ludhiana girls in India’s basketball team

District girls Manmeet Kaur and Karanveer Kaur have been selected in Indian U-18 women’s team for the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Women’s Asian Championship 2022 being played in Bengaluru from September 5 to 11.

General secretary of Punjab Basketball Association Teja Singh Dhaliwal said consistent discipline and improvement in the game of both the players helped them seal their spot in the Indian team which is a matter of pride for Punjab.

The girls took coaching at LBA centre under national level coach of the local Sports department Saloni.