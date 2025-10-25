FICO urges govt to restore property registries within Ludhiana MC limits

Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (FICO) has demanded the immediate restoration of property registries within the municipal corporation (MC) limits of Ludhiana. The appeal was formally placed before the Punjab chief minister.

FICO president Gurmeet Singh Kular, accompanied by general secretary Manjinder Singh Sachdeva, highlighted that all streets and areas falling under MC jurisdiction are already regulated by the MC and town planning authorities. Despite this, individuals looking to register properties are being asked to obtain no objection certificates (NOCs) from bodies such as the improvement trust, MC, or Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA)—rendering the process cumbersome and time-consuming.

The organisation stressed that registries within MC limits must be reopened without delay to ease citizens’ difficulties. FICO suggested that any pending development or layout charges can be collected at the stage of building map approval instead of being tied to registration, a practice they insist would streamline the process without compromising revenue. Similar concerns were raised regarding land situated within designated industrial zones.

Furthermore, FICO claimed that the current NOC requirement has created opportunities for unauthorised demands and harassment, causing unnecessary distress to residents and business owners. To promote transparency, ease of doing business, and overall public welfare, the organisation urged the state government to simplify the registration procedure at the earliest.

The industry body expressed hope that the Punjab government would take prompt action to resolve the matter, ensuring smoother property transactions across the city.