Fight J&K polls together to defeat BJP: Omar to PAGD leaders
National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday mooted the idea that all constituents of the Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) would contest the coming assembly elections together to keep BJP and its B and C teams from dividing votes.
The former J&K CM, while speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of a function in Srinagar, said, “This is my personal opinion. If some one asks me, I would suggest the PAGD should go together in the polls to keep the BJP away,” He said it was his personal opinion and the final decision will be made by the PAGD leadership.
The PAGD — comprising five mainstream political parties of J&K — had already dropped hints of contesting the assembly polls jointly. The PAGD did well in the DDC polls and bagged maximum seats.
As delimitation commission will submit its report within next few days, it is likely that assembly elections will be held later this year and will be first after abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.
Meanwhile, J&K Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Altaf Thakur said Omar has no option other than to appeal the PDP to contest polls together as it is a “matter of two families”.
“This is to keep the family rule going. But their time is over and people of J&K are mature enough to understand the political deceit,” Thakur added.
The BJP leader said that presence of lakhs of people in PM Modi’s Samba rally gave out a clear message that the party was emerging strong across J&K. “Omar and his party are afraid of their defeat in the upcoming assembly polls and that’s why he is making appeals and suggesting that the PAGD should contest jointly. The fact remains that the PAGD is nothing but a combination of two parties, whose family rule has ruined J&K over the past seven decades,” Thakur added.
J&K: Irrigation dept tells farmers not to sow paddy; harassment, says agriculture director
The advice by Kashmir's irrigation and flood control department asking farmers to avoid sowing paddy this year owing to dry spell has not gone down well with the director of agriculture department, who called it harassment of farmers. The winter as well as spring this year has mostly recorded 80% less precipitation than normal with temperatures hovering 8-10 degrees Celsius above normal in March and April.
20 more found infected with Covid in Chandigarh tricity area
Tricity logged 20 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, a day after it reported 32 cases. Tuesday's case tally was the highest since March 4, when 36 infections had surfaced. Both Chandigarh and Mohali had last clocked daily cases in double digits only on March 11 and March 5, respectively. The latest case count comprises nine cases from Chandigarh, eight from Mohali and three from Panchkula.
Centre yet to announce PGIMER’s new director
The Union ministry of health and family welfare is yet to announce a new director for Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, even as the officiating head's charge is set to end on April 30. Dr Surjit Singh, head, department of paediatrics, PGIMER was given the charge after Dr Jagat Ram retired from the post after serving for four years and seven months. In January this year, the search-cum-selection committee had interviewed 32 candidates for the post of director.
People hit streets in Srinagar to protest ‘worst-ever’ power crisis
Jammu and Kashmir is currently reeling under what is claimed to be 'worst-ever' power crisis, which forced residents to take to streets on Wednesday. Locals and mainstream politicians blame the J&K government for not doing enough to resolve the power crisis. In many towns and villages, people claim they don't get electricity for three to four hours in 24 hours. At several places, power crisis has even affected the potable water supply.
Online fraud | Panchkula woman taken for ride on pretext of Char Dham chopper services
A Panchkula resident lost ₹2.2 lakh to an online fraudster while looking for a helicopter ride for Char Dham yatra with hComplainant Seema Gupta, an entrepreneur by profession'sfamily. Following this, she got a call from a man who identified himself as Anshuman and claimed that he was an agent of Pawan Hans Ltd, and based in Dehradun Phata. She said she has deposited ₹2,20,000 in different accounts between April 1 and 23.
