Film festival kicks off at Chandigarh University

The annual two-day Chandigarh Music And Film Festival (CMFF) kicked off on Thursday at Chandigarh University, Gharuan. Renowned filmmakers and artists including Imtiyaz Ali, Saurabh Shukla and Abhishek Dudhia addressed the participants. As many as 150 short films made by students of film schools are being screened at the festival.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MORE TRICITY NEWS IN BRIEFS

32-year-old held with illegal pistol

The crime branch of Chandigarh Police arrested a 32-year-old man with one country made pistol and a live cartridge. The accused has been identified as Akshay Sharma alias Kaku of Sector 39. He was produced in court on Thursday and sent to two days in police remand. Officials privy to the matter said that the accused was also previously arrested for rioting case and assaulting public servants in 2018 and 2020.

Car batteries stolen in Sector 38 (West)

Dr Raj Bahadur of Sector 38 (West) reported that someone stole the batteries of his two cars while they were parked near his house on the intervening night between Monday and Tuesday. In another case, an unknown person stole the bicycle of one Dushyant Tiyagi of Sector 44 from his residence on April 3. Cases have been registered in both cases.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scholarships awarded at PU

Panjab University Alumni Association organised a virtual scholarship award ceremony on Thursday to celebrate and acknowledge the students of the varsity and its affiliated colleges for their academic achievements. A total of ₹6.09 lakh was disbursed as scholarships to 176 toppers and 15 students were given stipends through various endowment schemes.

Psychology day celebrated at PU

The department of psychology, Panjab University, in association with The Chandigarh municipal corporation celebrated the 15th UN Psychology Day for the first time on Thursday. The theme of this year is “building hope: Contributions to a roadmap for climate action”.

Earth Day observed at Aryans College

Earth Day was celebrated by Aryans Group of Colleges on the theme “invest in our planet” on Thursday. Students of various departments participated in tree plantation, poster presentation and project-based activities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MC chief, mayor visit composting plant in Mumbai

Mayor Sarabjit Kaur and MC commissioner Anindita Mitra on Thursday visited the Kanjur bioreactor and composting plant in Mumbai. They were accompanied by Anup Gupta, deputy mayor and NP Sharma, chief engineer of Chandigarh MC. The team also visited the bioremediation site where more than sixty lac metric tonnes of legacy waste is being processed to produce RDF and bio soil. The officials said their aim is to learn the best practices adopted by other cities so that they can be adopted in UT.

CII holds plenary session for sustainable and holistic development of tricity

The greater Chandigarh region is an excellent idea propagated by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and we are willing to take it up and spearhead this with government of India, said UT adviser Dharam Pal during the plenary session on “sustainable and smart urban infrastructure : Greater Chandigarh Region” organised by CII in Chandigarh on Thursday. This Plenary Session was part of the roadshow in the city to announce EXCON 2022, which witnessed the participation of senior officials from the Chandigarh Administration and Punjab and Haryana governments along with industry leaders and stakeholders from the infrastructure and construction equipment sector.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}