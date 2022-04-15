Finally, light rain, winds bring respite from scorching heat in Chandigarh
In a double treat for tricity residents, the long weekend started on a cool note, as cloudy weather and cool winds made their way to the region.
Residents of Panchkula were also greeted by a drizzle on Thursday morning and weather conditions eventually became rife for showers in Chandigarh as well, but only trace rainfall (less than 0.1mm) was recorded at the Sector 39 observatory of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
In some respite, the cool winds helped the temperature drop by 8.4°C between 5.30 pm and 8.30 pm. However, the pleasant weather will be over with the long weekend, as the day temperature is expected to cross 40°C again by Monday.
With day remaining sunny for the most part, the maximum temperature increased from 38°C on Wednesday to 38.9°C on Thursday, 4.4 degrees above normal.
But as gusty winds up to 40km per hour started blowing in the evening, the temperature dropped from 36°C at 5.30 pm to 27.6°C at 8.30 pm at IMD’s Sector 39 observatory. For comparison, at 8.30 pm, the temperature was 30.6°C on Wednesday, 32.1°C on Tuesday and 31.2°C on Monday.
In Panchkula, 0.5 mm rain was recorded till 8.30 am, a first since the 4 mm rain on February 26.
“Even though there was little to no rain in Chandigarh, it rained in Panchkula and adjoining hilly areas. Eventually, cool winds from there helped cool down Chandigarh. The currently active western disturbance is likely to pass by Friday, which will lead to another dry spell,” said Manmohan Singh, director, IMD, Chandigarh.
Chandigarh’s minimum temperature also went down from 25.7°C on Wednesday to 22.8°C on Thursday, but was still 4.5 notches above normal. It is expected to remain around 22°C over the weekend, while the maximum temperature will remain between 38°C and 39°C.
Below normal monsoon on the cards
According to the Long-Range Forecast for the monsoon issued by IMD, Chandigarh is expected to witness a normal to below normal monsoon this year.
Speaking about this, Singh said, “As per the forecast, there are pockets in Punjab and Haryana where below normal monsoon is expected and Chandigarh is likely to be one of them. A detailed forecast will be issued in the last week of May.”
Last year also the monsoon was 29% below normal, with the city recording a total of 600.2 mm rain, compared to the average normal of 846.5 mm.
-
Three held for trying to extort ₹15 lakh from HC lawyer
The accused have been identified as Balwinder Singh and Naresh Kumar, both residents of Daria village, Chandigarh, and Manish, alias Sonu, of Sector 28, Chandigarh. They were arrested on the complaint of Sanjay Badwar, a lawyer at the Punjab and Haryana high court and resident of Harmilap Nagar, Baltana. Badwar had approached the police after he received a death threat letter via his friend Anil Pandey's office in Baltana.
-
24-year-old Chandigarh man gets 10-year jail for carrying 250 gm charas
A 24-year-old man, who was caught with 250 gm charas in Chandigarh in 2019, has been awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment by a local court. The court of additional sessions judge Jaibir Singh awarded the sentence to Sajan, after holding him guilty under Section 20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
-
Man catches two women stealing wife’s gold bangles near PGIMER Chandigarh
An alert man caught two women stealing his wife's gold bangles at bus stop near the PGIMER campus on Wednesday. With the help of onlookers, the man handed over the accused, Gurmito, alias Lachhmi, 70, and Satya, alias Preeto, 65, both from Patiala, to the police. There, His wife, Surjit Kaur's husband spotted the two women trying to flee after cutting and removing her gold bangles, and raised the alarm.
-
Sankalp rally: Amit Shah to visit Jammu on May 8
Union home minister Amit Shah will be visiting Jammu on May 8 to take part in J&K People's Forum's 'sankalp rally' to reiterate India's claim over Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The sankalp rally is being organised to remember the sacrifices of PoJK, West Pakistan , and Chamb refugees of 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pak wars. This will be Shah's second visit to Jammu in less than two months and the third in seven months.
-
Himachal | With heatwave scorching plains, tourists make a beeline for the hills
With the plains in the grip of blistering heatwave conditions, tourist season the hill state of Himachal Pradesh has begun a month in advance as thousands make a beeline for colder climes. While environmentalists fret over the climatic anomaly causing record-breaking heat in spring, Covid-beleaguered tourism-dependent businesses in the hill state are finally thriving after two years. Tourism contributes 7% to the state's gross domestic product (SGDP).
