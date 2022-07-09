Finally, Ludhiana MC shifts open garbage dump situated at Haibowal Puli
Paying heed to the woes of commuters and students of Lord Mahavira Homeopathic Medical College and Hospital, the municipal corporation (MC) on Saturday finally shifted the open secondary garbage dump site situated on the banks of Buddha Nullah at Haibowal main Puli (bridge over Buddha Nullah ).
For the last over three years, the dump was situated at the entry point of Haibowal area, giving it a filthy picture.
As the dump site was situated adjoining the girls’ hostel of the medical college, students had been demanding that it should be shifted, citing foul smell and unhygienic conditions. The commuters had also been facing trouble as the garbage could be seen spread on the roadside.
The MC officials said the dump has been shifted on the recommendations of MLA (Ludhiana North) Madan Lal Bagga. It is also being said that since the MC had to construct a road alongside the nullah, the dump had to be shifted. The monitoring committee of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had also directed the MC to shift the dump site as waste gets into the nullah, adding to the pollution.
The officials said garbage which was dumped at the site will now be dumped at other secondary sites situated in the nearby areas. Garbage collected from houses is dumped at the secondary points from where it is shifted to the main dump site of the MC on Tajpur road.
One of the residents of Haibowal area, Amarpreet Singh, said, “It is a huge relief for not only students of the college, but also residents of Haibowal at large. As the dump is situated at the entry point, it becomes difficult to cross the area even on vehicles. Traffic jams were also witnessed at the site as the garbage collectors stationed their carts on the road when they came to dump the waste collected from houses.”
MLA Bagga said residents, especially students in the adjoining hostel, have been raising the issue for a long time due to which the MC officials were directed to shift the same.
MC nodal officer (health branch) Ashwani Sahota said MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal issued directions to shift the dump site. The garbage would now be dumped in other areas identified by the MC and the garbage collectors have been apprised of the same, he added.
Delayed reimbursement: Ludhiana GRP officials dip into their pocket to dispose of dead bodies
The Government Railway Police staff in Ludhiana continues to struggle to dispose of the dead bodies found on railway tracks due to the delayed reimbursement of the amount spent by the cops in autopsy and cremation of the abandoned bodies. The staff gets Rs 5,000 for disposing of each body after the bill is cleared from the head office in Ferozepur.
U-19 ODI cricket tournament: Ludhiana women team beats host, seals final berth
District women cricket team on Saturday defeated the host women team by 32 runs to seal its spot in the final of the ongoing Punjab Inter-District U-19 ODI cricket tournament being held in Jalandhar. Both Aishmine Kaur and Manya Sharma steered the team to a competitive total, hitting 46 runs and 44 runs, respectively. Medhavi Gupta, Tanu Supriya and Priyanka Kumari of Jalandhar claimed two wickets each.
Ludhiana | Breach in surgical approach can prove disastrous: Dr Ranbir Singh
Mohandai Oswal Hospital senior consultant Dr Ranbir Singh attended the 30th European Association of Laparoscopic Surgeons' Conference that was held in Krakow, Poland, from July 5 to 8. He recommends the CVS technique, which is acknowledged by many as the safest method over the last decade, for gallbladder stone surgery.
Aligarh police release special traffic plan for Eid-ul-Azha
The Aligarh police on Saturday released a special traffic plan to ensure smooth conduct of Eid-ul-Azha celebrations in the city on Sunday. “The special traffic plan will remain in effect from 5 am to 11 am on Sunday. Both heavy and light vehicles will have limited access in the city area during this period,” a press statement released by Aligarh police said. Guidelines were also issued for non-traditional vehicles like e-rickshaws, bullock carts and tractor-trolleys.
Governor, Union education minister pay tributes to Japan ex-PM
Governor Anandiben Patel, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and educationists from all over the country paid tributes to former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe in Varanasi on Saturday, the last day of the three-day Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam. During his visit to Kashi in December 2015, Abe had gifted the International Cooperation and Convention Centre and had also attended Ganga aarti at famed Dashashwamedh Ghat.
