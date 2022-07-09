Finally, Ludhiana MC shifts open garbage dump situated at Haibowal Puli

Paying heed to the woes of commuters and students of Lord Mahavira Homeopathic Medical College and Hospital, the municipal corporation (MC) on Saturday finally shifted the open secondary garbage dump site situated on the banks of Buddha Nullah at Haibowal main Puli (bridge over Buddha Nullah ).

For the last over three years, the dump was situated at the entry point of Haibowal area, giving it a filthy picture.

As the dump site was situated adjoining the girls’ hostel of the medical college, students had been demanding that it should be shifted, citing foul smell and unhygienic conditions. The commuters had also been facing trouble as the garbage could be seen spread on the roadside.

The MC officials said the dump has been shifted on the recommendations of MLA (Ludhiana North) Madan Lal Bagga. It is also being said that since the MC had to construct a road alongside the nullah, the dump had to be shifted. The monitoring committee of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had also directed the MC to shift the dump site as waste gets into the nullah, adding to the pollution.

The officials said garbage which was dumped at the site will now be dumped at other secondary sites situated in the nearby areas. Garbage collected from houses is dumped at the secondary points from where it is shifted to the main dump site of the MC on Tajpur road.

One of the residents of Haibowal area, Amarpreet Singh, said, “It is a huge relief for not only students of the college, but also residents of Haibowal at large. As the dump is situated at the entry point, it becomes difficult to cross the area even on vehicles. Traffic jams were also witnessed at the site as the garbage collectors stationed their carts on the road when they came to dump the waste collected from houses.”

MLA Bagga said residents, especially students in the adjoining hostel, have been raising the issue for a long time due to which the MC officials were directed to shift the same.

MC nodal officer (health branch) Ashwani Sahota said MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal issued directions to shift the dump site. The garbage would now be dumped in other areas identified by the MC and the garbage collectors have been apprised of the same, he added.