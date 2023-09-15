Finally, PU-PGI underpass gets green signal from Chandigarh heritage panel

Hanging fire for over three years, the long-demanded pedestrian underpass between PGIMER and Panjab University is finally set to become a reality.

Chandigarh heritage committee has also allowed construction of commercial floors at Kiran Cinema in Sector 22. (HT)

The project had been awaiting the approval of the Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee (CHCC), which, after some minor changes to the project proposal, has cleared the amended design of the underpass, paving way for the work to begin.

The approval came during a meeting of CHCC held on Thursday under the chairmanship of UT adviser Dharam Pal.

For starters, the sewer and stormwater pipelines will be shifted before construction begins in October. Officials estimate the underpass, estimated to cost ₹7 crore, will be ready in a year.

Approved by former UT administrator VP Singh Badnore in November 2019, the project was proposed, as around 10,000 people cross the busy stretch every day.

Apart from allowing safe passage to pedestrians, the underpass will also help in the hassle-free movement of vehicular traffic, thereby minimising accidents and congestion.

The UT architect department had amended the project design after both PGIMER and PU refused to allocate spare land of 60 square yards on both sides for a pedestrian underpass. The revised design has been modified to accommodate the existing site conditions.

No more movie screenings at Kiran Cinema

Allowing a proposal by the owner of Kiran Cinema, Sector 22, the heritage panel permitted construction of two commercial floors inside the cinema building without demolishing the outer facade.

Previously, the heritage panel had rejected the owner’s proposal to demolish the building and transform it into a multiplex. Thereafter, the owner had submitted a fresh proposal to permit commercial operations after choosing to completely stop movie screenings.

Leaves it to UT to take decision on share-wise property sale

On Supreme Court’s January 10 directions to consider redensification in Sectors 1 to 30, the heritage panel reiterated its May stand that no review was required. However, it said the UT administration can take a separate decision on share-wise property sale.

In its January order, the Supreme Court, while banning conversion of residential houses into floor-wise apartments in these sectors, had also said the city’s heritage committee will consider the issue of redensification in these areas.

The court ordered that subsequently, the UT administration will consider amending the Chandigarh Master Plan (CMP)-2031 and the 2017 apartment rules in accordance with the recommendations of the committee. Any amendments will have to be placed before the central government for approval.

However, the heritage committee opined no review was required on issues of density, floor area ratio (FAR) and heritage conservation as these were already decided in the CMP-2031. Since no change was proposed, no proposal is needed to be sent to the central government for consideration

The panel noted that the master plan was approved after due deliberations on aspects of heritage conservation and urban planning. Hence, its provisions will be kept intact.

On the issue of restrictions on share transfer outside family and sanction of building plan where property is co-owned by stranger/non-family, the committee members decided that since these decisions involved legal aspects, the administration may consider taking decisions on these issues as per judgment after due legal examination.

Street for People project in Sector 15 put on hold

The committee put the development of the “Street for People” project in Sector 15 on hold.

Senior superintendent of police (Traffic) Manisha Chaudhary said since they had not seen the proposal for examination, the project had been adjourned for now.

As per the project proposal, the Sector 15 market is poised for a ₹10.45-crore makeover. A private consultant has submitted drawings and designs to the municipal corporation (MC). The makeover includes reconstruction of floors with tiles, paver blocks, cobble stone, mosaic tiles and kota stone; putting up benches, sculptures, water ATM with mushroom seating, planters, CCTV cameras and display boards; apart from cycle and pedestrian tracks.

Ornamental lights, electrical works, landscaping work, bollards and rainwater harvesting are also part of the proposal.

No to need-based changes in Sectors 7, 26 showrooms

The panel also refused to allow need-based changes in showrooms at Sectors 7 and 26 on Madhya Marg. The heritage panel said the issue will be further examined with regard to fire safety, light, ventilation and parking provisions, according to minutes of its meeting held recently.

The decision came on the recommendations made by the 11-member committee headed by Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher.

The committee had recommended that a temporary or retractable roof be allowed in these shop-cum-offices (SCOs). The panel on property matters was constituted by the administration on October 5, 2021, in compliance with a Supreme Court order of September 7, 2021.

