Finally, Punjab roadways employees end strike

Four days after suspending work over the kilometre-based bus scheme, Punjab Roadways contractual employees ended their statewide strike on Tuesday after the state government revoked the suspension of employees and released those detained during the protest. This came as a relief to passengers who had been at the receiving end since the protest began on November 28. (HT File)

Punjab Roadways, Punbus, and Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) contract employees had launched the agitation after the government opened tenders for the purchase of nearly 100 HVAC (heating, ventilating, and air conditioning) buses under the ‘kilometre scheme’, which contract employees, said would threaten their jobs, pave way for privatisation and encourage corruption by enabling private operators to run buses on government-notified routes.

As many as 33 protesting employees were taken into preventive custody and 10 booked by name in an FIR after the agitation took a violent turn in Sangrur when the protesters splashed petrol at Dhuri station house officer (SHO) Jasvir Singh and lit a match, causing his uniform to catch fire, on Friday. The SHO had suffered 15% burns on his hands and back.

A day later, the PRTC terminated the services of 22 contractual employees and issued show-cause notices to nearly 1,100 others for failing to report for duty as the strike entered its second day.

A consensus was reached on Sunday, as the workers, during a meeting with transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, agreed to call off their strike on the condition that the suspended employees are reinstated and those taken into custody are released. They also agreed to not protest against the ‘kilometre scheme’.

Punjab Roadways, Punbus, and Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) contract workers union leader Resham Singh Gill officially announced the end of the strike on Tuesday. He said that the government has agreed to their two demands.

Sangrur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sartaj Singh Chahal confirmed the release of 33 detainees.

Sangrur unit vice-president of the union, Lakhwinder Singh said the protest has been collectively called off following assurances for the release of the protesters. He further said they have been informed that the 10 individuals who have FIRs registered against them will require three to four days to complete the judicial process. “The release of the arrested individuals does not fall under our jurisdiction, it is up-to the court,” a senior police official said.