Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Finance company staffer arrested for faking robbery in Amritsar
Finance company staffer arrested for faking robbery in Amritsar

The accused Sukhpal Singh, 26, of Barnala, who works at Satin Credit Care Network Limited’s Jandiala office, told the police that three persons robbed him of ₹41,000 and a tab on June 8 when he was returning on his bike after collecting money from some customers. Later, he confessed to faking the robbery.
Published on Jun 10, 2022 12:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

A finance company employee was arrested on Thursday for allegedly faking a robbery near Talwandi village, under the Chatiwind police station of Amritsar-rural district.

Based on his complaint, a case of theft by force) was registered.

Chatiwind station house officer (SHO) Manmeet Singh said during investigation, police found some gaps in Sukhpal’s statements. On further questioning, he confessed to faking the robbery and depositing the cash in his friend’s account. A fresh case under Sections 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) and 182 (false information) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against Sukhpal.

