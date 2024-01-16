Finance hospitality sector in Kashmir: BJP leader to investors

Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday asked the Indian investors to finance the hospitality sector of Kashmir, in view the expectations that this year tourist arrivals will touch three crore including foreign guests. Thakur hailed the tourism department for opening properties like the Royal Spring Golf Course in Srinagar for tourists to host their weddings. (HT Photo)

Senior BJP leader and state spokesman Altaf Thakur urged the financers to invest in building five star hotels, lodges, guest houses across Kashmir, not just for huge returns but to generate livelihood opportunities for the locals of Kashmir and Jammu regions given the fact that Kashmir is emerging as the wedding destination.

“Dozens of destination weddings have taken place in Srinagar, Pahalgam and Gulmarg tourist resorts, even as the world-famous Dal Lake remains the hot favourite. With the improvement in security situation and prevailing peaceful environment, Kashmir has been attracting many couples planning to make their destination weddings a memorable one,” Thakur said adding that Kashmir has tremendous natural beauty and magnificence.

“In the past few months, destination weddings have picked up in a big way. We have had some major destination weddings in Kashmir and one of the weddings took place at the famous Dal Lake. I think this will take the tourism potential of Kashmir Valley to the next level. This can happen in all the divisions of Jammu as well as Kashmir, ‘’ he said.

Thakur hailed the tourism department for opening properties like the Royal Spring Golf Course in Srinagar for tourists to host their weddings.

Thakur said that the weather in Kashmir also plays an important role, especially during the summer months, making it an ideal destination for outdoor weddings. “The mild temperatures and clear skies create a comfortable environment for outdoor ceremonies and festivities. I am hopeful to see 3 Crore tourist arrivals this year but at the same I would love to see investors coming up with big ventures for accommodation of guests,” he said.