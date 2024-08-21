Finance panel approves cremation of unclaimed bodies by MC through LPG crematorium

The Finance and Contract Committee of municipal corporation Chandigarh during its meeting on Tuesday accorded approval for various developmental agendas, including cremation of unidentified/unclaimed bodies through LPG crematorium, Sector 25. A junior engineer has been tasked to be the nodal officer for these cremations. The Committee also discussed the agenda regarding adjustment of fees of car bazaar and recommended it to the ensuing meeting of General House for taking final decision. (HT File Photo)

The meeting of panel was held under the chairmanship of mayor Kuldeep Kumar. Commissioner Anindita Mitra, and other members of committee, including Jaswinder Kaur, Maheshinder Singh Sidhu, Taruna Mehta and other senior officers of MCC, were present.

The panel approved that every two months a hired agency will take the ashes of unclaimed bodies to Haridwar and will perform their last rites. The six visits will cost ₹3.4 lakh every year. A vehicle--either on rent or of the Chandigarh transport department--will be roped for ferrying the agency people. Approximately ₹4,000 will be spent on each visit and six visits will cost around ₹24,000.

The panel also gave ex-post facto approval for arranging refreshments during the cricket matches amounting to ₹6.75 lakh organised as part of UTCA gully cricket league 2024 from July 26 to August 12 at Chandigarh. Along with this, the committee gave nod for sponsorship of ₹7 lakh for refreshment to the Chandigarh state athletics championship 2024-25, scheduled from August 23 to 26.

Along with this, the panel approved construction of RCC pavement between windrow pad and administration block for movement of vehicles and construction of pavement for washing of vehicles at solid waste processing plant, Sector 25 West at an estimated cost of ₹22.32 lakh.

The Committee also discussed the agenda regarding adjustment of fees of car bazaar and recommended it to the ensuing meeting of General House for taking final decision.

The panel also approved extension in service of hiring of one chain dozer for maintenance and upkeep of Chandigarh Dumping Ground for another year from October 1, 2024, to September 30, 2025, at an estimated cost of ₹33.73 lakh.

The panel also endorsed special repair of Sarangpur village cremation ground at an estimated cost of ₹41.43 lakh, construction of pedestrian path along V-5 road Sector 44 A, B & D at an estimated cost of ₹40.10 lakh, providing disabled friendly infrastructure in Waste to Wonder Park, Sector 48 and 32 at an estimated cost of ₹32.49 lakh, providing high mast lights and solar lights in Terrace Garden, Sector 33, at an estimated cost of ₹45.86 lakh.

The committee also approved the amended MoU for operation and maintenance of public toilet blocks in various markets, parks/green belts in various sectors, villages and colonies in the city and recommended to the ensuing General House Meeting for final decision.

AAP councillor Yadav stages walk out of the meeting

AAP councillor and member of finance panel Ram Chander Yadav staged a walkout after he alleged that development works are not being carried in his ward.

He alleged that officers are biased and despite repeated reminders, they are not preparing the estimates of the works.

Speaking to HT, he said, there is no point in attending such meeting where one is not heard and even their development works are not being carried.