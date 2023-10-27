News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Financial irregularities in Jammu-Lakhanpur NH maintenance contract: CBI files chargesheet against ex-NHAI official, 2 others

Financial irregularities in Jammu-Lakhanpur NH maintenance contract: CBI files chargesheet against ex-NHAI official, 2 others

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Oct 28, 2023 05:00 AM IST

A case was registered on March 24, 2021, against then regional officer, NHAI, Jammu regional office, and two others on the allegations of irregularities in awarding a tender for improvement and maintenance of NH-44

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed a charge-sheet against a former regional officer of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI),Jammu, a proprietor of a private company and a private company before the court of special judge, CBI cases, Jammu, in a case pertaining to irregularities in 9.34-crore contract for the maintenance of Jammu-Lakhanpur highway.

“Searches were earlier conducted at seven places, including Jammu, Chandigarh and Ropar, which had led to recovery of cash of 67 lakh and other documents and digital devices,” a CBI spokesperson said. (HT File)

“Searches were earlier conducted at seven places, including Jammu, Chandigarh and Ropar, which had led to recovery of cash of 67 lakh and other documents and digital devices,” a CBI spokesperson said.

During investigation, it was found that the experience certificates submitted by accused along with its bid were forged and were considered by tender evaluation committee for awarding the tender.

“It was alleged that then regional officer, NHAI, entered into conspiracy with the accused and favoured the said private company by not properly verifying the experience certificates and overlooking the lack of experience of the firm”, he said.

In pursuance to the conspiracy, the public servant falsely showed dispatch of verification letters but did not actually dispatch the same. After investigation, a chargesheet has been filed, the spokesperson added.

The Lakhanpur-Jammu highway remains in a dilapidated condition and people of Jammu had launched an agitation this year, demanding that the Sarore toll plaza be removed.

