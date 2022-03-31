Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Financial problems drive couple to end life in Tarn Taran

Published on Mar 31, 2022 01:28 AM IST
TARN TARAN: A couple committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance at Balehar village falling under the Bhikhiwind sub-division, on Wednesday. Villagers say they were under financial strain.

The 40-year-old man and his 38-year-old wife are survived by their three children—two daughters and a son. “Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, the victims had been facing a tough time. The couple’s elder daughter had left the school due to their poor financial condition while the two other kids had been studying in the village’s government school,” said Kartar Singh of the village.

He said soon after consuming a poisonous substance, the couple called their neighbours and informed them about their action.

Bhikhiwind police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.

