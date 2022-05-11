Find solution of effluent discharge from dairy complex: Ludhiana MC chief
Municipal commissioner (MC) Shena Aggarwal has directed the department to resolve the contentious issue of dairies located near the Buddha Nullah on Tajpur Road and in Hambran area.
Aggarwal during the review meeting on the Buddha Nullah Rejuvenation Project and 27x4 surface water supply project held at the MC’s Zone-D office issued the directions.
Superintending engineer (SE O&M cell) Rajinder Singh said the commissioner has asked for early resolution of effluent from dairy units polluting the Buddha Nullah.
Earlier, the civic body had decided to shift the dairies in Noorpur Bet village but the decision was shelved following resistance from the residents, who said the setting up of dairies will cause pollution in their village.
Now, the municipal corporation is planning to set- up effluent treatment plants (ETPs) at the existing dairy complexes on Tajpur Road and Hambran Road for treating the waste.
The move comes following instructions from retired Justice Jasbir Singh, chairperson of National Green Tribunal monitoring committee, to curb direct discharge of waste from dairy units into Buddha Nullah.
The officials claimed that provision was kept in the Buddha Nullah Rejuvenation Plan, but the plan of installing ETPs was shelved after it was decided to shift the dairies on the outskirts of the city.
Recently, the project suffered a setback after Satguru Uday Singh, the head of the Namdhari sect, resigned as chairperson of the special task force (STF) overseeing the cleaning of the polluted stream.
Satguru had sent his resignation to chief minister Bhagwant Mann and reportedly expressed his disappointment at the slow pace of the cleaning project.
In his resignation letter, Satguru had reiterated his commitment to protect the environment and urged the CM to take a personal interest in cleaning the polluted Buddha Nullah that drains into the Sutlej River.
Press secretary Lakhvir Singh, Namdhari Darbar, said despite several requests, a biogas plant was not set up on Tajpur Road to stop cow dung from entering the Nullah.
On August 22, 2021, the canal department had initiated a ₹9.8-crore project to release clean water from Neelon Canal into Buddha Nullah, but the move did not meet much success as untreated waste from dyeing, dairies and sewerage continues to drain into the rivulet.
Two booked for duping carpet godown owner of ₹3.65 lakh
PUNE Two people, including a man and a woman, were booked in a case of cheating a carpet business owner by providing him forged property tax receipts and taking money from him. A complaint in the matter was lodged by a 56-year-old man living in Kondhwa Budrukh. Over the weeks between August 2021 and October 2021, the two took ₹3,65,850 for the promised property tax payment receipts.
UP Covid report: In last 24 hrs 231 recoveries, 179 new cases, 2 deaths
UP reported 179 new Covid-19 cases from amongst 1,26,870 samples tested in the past 24 hours, health department data showed on Wednesday. Two deaths – one each from Saharanpur and Sitapur – were reported. 16 districts have zero active cases.
Two sadhus found dead in Patiala temple
Two sadhus, who had been serving in Hanuman Temple near Jail Road in Patiala for the past at least 15 years, were found dead, police said on Wednesday. The temple staff were in process to bury bodies inside the temple, but someone alerted the police, who reached the spot along with a forensic team. The forensic team has taken samples from the spot and launched an investigation.
Cane farmers protest over pending dues in Sangrur
Two cane farmers with bottles filled with petrol climbed atop a water tank at the Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann's office in Dhuri on Wednesday to protest against a private mill and seek pending dues. Later in the evening, the farmers came down after the mill management promised to release ₹3 crore within one week, a cane farmer and member of Ganna Sangharsh Committee, Avtar Singh said.
Ludhiana | Railway security struggling to deal with illegal entry, exit points
While the Punjab intelligence wing has asked the law enforcement agencies in the state to beef up security following two threatening letters received last month from a commander of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad, the railway security agencies at the Ludhiana station are a bundle of nerves over the vulnerable and illegal entry and exit points.
