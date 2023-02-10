Finding violations, CHB scraps allotment of 22 small flats

Finding violations on part of the allottees, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has cancelled the allotment of 22 small flats in the city. CHB chief executive officer Yashpal Garg said on Thursday that similar action will be taken against more allottees soon.

The CHB has so far allotted more than 18,000 flats under rehabilitation scheme, small flat scheme or affordable rental housing scheme, for occupation of the allottee and their families. These flats are located at Sector 49, Sector 56, Sector 38-West, Dhanas, Industrial Area, Mauli Jagran, Ramdarbar, Maloya (Small Flats) and Maloya (ARHC).

After receiving complaints that some allottees have illegally sold, sub-let, transferred or handed over the property to other persons, the CHB had conducted a survey of all such flats during July 2022 to September 2022.

In November last year, CHB had again conducted the surprise check and found that of the total flats, as many as 1,117 flats were found occupied by others, while 636 were found locked and 168 refused to give information to CHB officials. CHB will be taking action against all these people, after due process and hearing.

Yashpal Garg said, “Based on the door-to-door survey conducted last year, the CHB has started taking action against the allottees who have violated the terms and conditions of the allotment. So far, allotment of 22 flats has been cancelled. In remaining cases, the order of cancellation will be issued in due course after providing them opportunity of hearing.”

“CHB is also contemplating FIR against such allottees and purchasers, besides property dealers, middlemen etc who were found involved in the illegal transactions of sale, purchase, sub-let or transfer of these flats,” he added.

Garg further added that the flats allotted by the CHB under the rehabilitation process, small flats scheme, ARHC cannot be sold, transferred or sub-let. People should beware of the fraudulent claims of getting such sale, transfer or sub-let regularized because there is no such scheme.

“If the allottees do not want to occupy such flats, they can surrender their flats to the CHB. Also, the allottees are required to immediately clear their outstanding dues,” he added.