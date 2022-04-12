Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / FIR against BKU (Charuni) members for blocking Chandimandir toll plaza
chandigarh news

FIR against BKU (Charuni) members for blocking Chandimandir toll plaza

Police, in the FIR, stated that on April 9, members of BKU (Charuni) had held protests at all toll plazas in Haryana. They protested from 10am till 1pm
Around 11:15am on April 9, block president of Charuni group, Gurjant Singh, who is from Surajpur, reached the Chandimandir toll plaza along with 15-20 farmers, cops stated in the FIR. (HT File)
Published on Apr 12, 2022 03:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

Members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) have been booked for allegedly blocking the Chandimandir toll plaza for over an hour on Saturday.

The police, in the FIR, stated that on April 9, members of BKU (Charuni) had held protests at all toll plazas in Haryana. They protested from 10am till 1pm.

Around 11:15am, block president of Charuni group, Gurjant Singh, who is from Surajpur, reached the Chandimandir toll plaza along with 15-20 farmers. They blocked the lines with barricades and gave passage via only two paths and that too toll-free. This continued till 12:40pm.

They stopped the toll plaza for an hour and ten minutes and caused loss of state exchequer, it was stated in the FIR

On the basis of this complaint, a case has been registered under Section 8B of the National Highway Act, 1956, and Sections 147, 149, 283 and 341 of the Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP