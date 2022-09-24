Ludhiana | FIR against minor, CP orders probe after labour unions file complaint

A probe has been ordered after police lodged an FIR against a minor and his parents for stealing valuables from the shop of his employer, who was earlier booked under Juvenile Justice Act for thrashing the minor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The kin of the minor cried foul and alleged that the police lodged an FIR against them to pressurise them to withdraw the case.

Commissioner of police (CP) Kaustubh Sharma has marked the probe to additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city- 4) Tushar Gupta.

Leader of the Textile-Hosiery Workers’ Union Rajwinder said the 14-year-old Raju worked at a hardware store, whose owner had thrashed him in June. While his parents lodged a complaint to division number 7 police, the police did not take action, he said, adding that after the labour unions had staged a protest, the police lodged an FIR against the employer of the minor boy in July, but the police did not add appropriate sections in the FIR to favour the accused.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajwinder said they had raised the matter before the CP, but to no avail. Meanwhile, police had lodged a cross FIR against the minor, his friends and two leaders of labour unions— Jagdish Singh and Gurdeep Singh— to pressurise the complainant.

A member of Factory Workers’ Union, Lakhwinder Singh, said members of at least ten different unions met the CP and sought action; he has assured them of justice.

He added that the unions would stage a protest if the police did not cancel the FIR lodged against the minor and union leaders.