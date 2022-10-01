Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Oct 01, 2022 01:48 AM IST

With the new system, people will get information about the current status of the FIR on their mobile phones

FIR information on mobiles soon in Haryana (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

: The complainants need not rush to the police stations to obtain information or status about a registered First Information Report (FIR) as Haryana Police have developed a module to send text message to citizens’ mobiles after an FIR is lodged. With the new system, people will get information about the current status of the FIR on their mobile phones. In addition, the name and mobile number of the investigating officer will also be communicated to the complainants through SMS, police said in a release. ENDS

