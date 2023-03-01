FIR must in cases of violence against docs, says new PGIMER ARD chief

{Association of Resident Doctors, PGIMER}

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) of the PGI will focus on ensuring institutional FIR in case of harassment against resident doctors by patients or their attendants. This was stated by the newly elected president of the ARD, Dr Naveen, a senior resident pharmacology at the PGI, on Wednesday.

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) will focus on ensuring institutional FIRs in case of violence against resident doctors by patients or their attendants.

This was stated by ARD’s newly elected president Dr Naveen, a senior resident in pharmacology, on Wednesday.

Polling for the selection of the 2023 ARD panel took place at PGIMER on Tuesday. Of the around 1,300 resident doctors at the institute, 978 voted, said to be the highest turnout so far.

On Wednesday, Dr Naveen was announced elected to the post president with 620 votes, whereas Dr Gowtham from hospital administration was elected as vice-president. Dr Piyush Pathak from the biochemistry department was elected as general secretary. Overall, 14 members of Dr Naveen’s panel won the election with a majority of votes.

While sharing priorities of ARD, Dr Naveen said, “In many cases, patients or their attendants harass the doctors on duty. We want that the institute file a complaint for FIR in such cases. We have already taken up the matter with the authorities and will ensure its implementation.”

Dr Naveen added that the newly elected panel will also take up paid maternity leave for resident doctors with higher officials. Besides, the junior resident doctors want leave encashment policies in place.

“The resident doctors work round the clock to ensure best healthcare services to patients and we wish to ensure that they get enough facilities, safe working environment and a platform where doctors’ concerns are heard. Our panel wants to prioritise the mental and physical health of resident doctors. We are also working to set up a resident lounge at Kairon block and New OPD building so that the doctors can rest in their break time,” Dr Naveen said.

He added, “We also wish to upgrade hostels, cafeterias and duty rooms of the doctors.”