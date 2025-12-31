FIR regd over ‘misleading’ social media posts on Punjab CM Mann’s helicopter use

The Cyber Crime Police Station, Ludhiana, has registered an FIR against several individuals and a digital media platform for allegedly circulating ‘objectionable and misleading’ content on social media related to the use of a helicopter associated with the Punjab chief minister. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann (HT Photo)

The case has been registered under Sections 353(1) (penalizes making, publishing, or spreading false statements, rumours, or reports intended to cause public mischief, such as inciting mutiny, spreading fear, or promoting enmity between groups), 353(2) (making, publishing, or circulating false statements/rumours intended to create hatred, enmity, or ill-will between different groups (religious, racial, etc.) and 61(2) (Criminal Conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, following a complaint by inspector Satbir Singh, station house officer (SHO), Cyber Crime Police Station, Ludhiana. The FIR, lodged on December 12, came to light on Wednesday.

According to the FIR, the social media monitoring cell flagged multiple Facebook posts uploaded by accounts operating under the names Mintu Gurusaria, Gagan Ramgarhia, Harman Farmer, Mandeep Makkar, Gurlal S Maan, Snammu Dhaliwal, Manik Goyal, Arjan Live, Deep Mangli, and Lok Awaz TV. The FIR, a copy of which is with HT, mentions that the posts allegedly carried distorted, unverified, and factually incorrect claims regarding the deployment and utilisation of a helicopter purportedly linked to chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann during an official foreign visit to Japan and South Korea.

The police stated that a preliminary examination of the content revealed misinterpretation of flight-tracking data, selective use of unrelated visuals, and insinuating commentary, creating a false and misleading narrative. The posts allegedly attempted to suggest unauthorised or suspicious use of the helicopter, claims which, according to the FIR, are contrary to official records.

The FIR also mentioned that the civil aviation department, Punjab, has clarified that the helicopter in question was used by a constitutional authority who was duly authorised to utilise the aircraft for official purposes during the relevant period.

Police officials noted that the circulation of such content had the potential to mislead the public, erode confidence in constitutional institutions, disrupt official functioning, and adversely affect public order in the border state of Punjab. Screenshots of the impugned posts have been annexed with the FIR.

The police have stated that the genuineness, accuracy, and origin of the content will be thoroughly examined during the course of the investigation.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, Cyber cell) Vaibhav Sehgal said, “The contents of the posts are being verified. The probe is ongoing.”