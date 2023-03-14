FIR registered after Kaithal SP’s fake Instagram ID created

Kaithal district police and cyber team pressed action after a few Instagram users received a money request from none other than an Instagram account created in the name of Kaithal Superintendent of Police Maqsood Ahmed. Even some requests for money were also made to some social media friends of the SP from this fake ID. Soon after the matter was brought into the notice of the police the cyber team of the district police swung into action (HT File)

The new Instagram ID has been created by taking 12 photos from SP Maqsood Ahmed’s Facebook and Instagram ID. In this, exactly the photos posted by the SP on Instagram have been posted on the fake ID on Instagram account.

Even some requests for money were also made to some social media friends of the SP from this fake ID. Soon after the matter was brought into the notice of the police the cyber team of the district police swung into action.

It is learnt at the SP himself informed the cyber cell about the fake Instagram ID. Talking to Hindustan Times, the SP said that he has another ID on Instagram and the accused created a fake account in his with his photos, DP and everything on Instagram and asking people for money.

As per the complaint filed by the personal assistant Pradeep Nain the matter came to light on Monday of the SP that unknown user had created a fake Instagram ID on the name of SP Maqsood Ahmed IPS by using his photos and the user also demanded money from people from this ID on mobile numbers via UPI payment mode. The police have registered the FIR under section 66 C of the IT Act and section 419 of the IPC.

This is the second incident reported in the district in the past one and half month as the police had earlier arrested three minor youths for taking ₹25000 from a friend of Kalayat DSP Sajjan Singh by using his photo on a whatsapp number.