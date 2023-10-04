Fire at factory: Chandigarh MC puts owner on notice

A day after a furniture factory in Industrial Area, Phase 2, was ravaged in a major fire on Monday, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) on Tuesday issued a notice to the factory owner for violating fire safety norms and not obtaining a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the fire department.

Chandigarh MC officials said a fine will be imposed on the factory owner after evaluation. (HT Photo)

A fire safety team from MC inspected the factory on Tuesday and prepared a detailed report, which revealed various violations of fire safety norms. MC officials said a fine will be imposed on the factory owner after evaluation.

As per the report, the factory lacked proper ventilation, which restricted movement of smoke. As a result of inadequate ventilation, people could have of asphyxiation.

“Passage to the factory was blocked with goods, which restricted firefighting operation during the mishap. Though they had fire extinguishers, those can douse fires of only small intensity,” the officials said, adding that due to serious violations, lives of people were at stake.

The fire had broken out around 8 am on Monday, destroying almost all materials kept inside. No one was injured as the fire started before the factory opened for the day. It took over 20 fire tenders around five hours to put out the flames.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, though officials suspect that a short-circuit was behind it.

The factory, Shyam Ji Trading Company, belongs to Subhash Mittal, brother of devotional singer Kanhiya Mittal, who was declared the brand ambassador for the Swachh Survekshan campaign last year by Chandigarh MC.

