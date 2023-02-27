Fire at godown in Chandigarh, no casualties

Fire broke out in the basement of a shop-cum-office, which was being used as a godown, in Sector-26, Chandigarh, on Monday due to suspected short-circuit.

Firefighters working to douse the fire at the godown in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. (HT Photo)

Though no casualties were reported, photo frames stored inside it were completely gutted. The fire also spread to adjoining shops, including a jewellery store, and three fire tenders had to be brought in to control the blaze.

Godown owner, Pramod, a resident of Sector 18, said there were two people inside the godown when the fire broke out but they managed to escape unhurt.