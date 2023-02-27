Fire at godown in Chandigarh, no casualties
Though no casualties were reported, photo frames stored inside the Chandigarh godown were completely gutted
Fire broke out in the basement of a shop-cum-office, which was being used as a godown, in Sector-26, Chandigarh, on Monday due to suspected short-circuit.
Though no casualties were reported, photo frames stored inside it were completely gutted. The fire also spread to adjoining shops, including a jewellery store, and three fire tenders had to be brought in to control the blaze.
Godown owner, Pramod, a resident of Sector 18, said there were two people inside the godown when the fire broke out but they managed to escape unhurt.
{{name}}
{{#premiumStory}}{{/items}}
{{name}}
{{#premiumStory}}{{/items}}