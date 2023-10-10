Fire at PGI, Chandigarh: 424 evacuated to safety, probe panel to ascertain cause

Hours after 424 patients were evacuated after a fire broke out at the Nehru Hospital block of the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, early on Tuesday, the PGIMER authorities set up a 14-member committee, led by Dr Naresh Panda, to ascertain the cause and ready an action plan to prevent such incidents in the region’s premier health institution.

Staff salvaging what is left after a fire destroyed equipment at a ward in Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh early on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Hospital sources said the fire broke out in an uninterruptible power supply (UPS) system in the computer room on the first floor of the hospital around midnight. The smoke rapidly made its way up to the higher floors. Fire tenders were pressed into service and they brought the blaze under control but the block that houses intensive care units suffered substantial damage.

PGIMER medical superintendent Vipin Koushal said all patients in the intensive care units were evacuated safely.

Initial reports suggest a short circuit in the computer room sparked off the fire that spread rapidly in C-block, which has a dialysis unit, adult kidney unit, renal transplant unit, male and female medical wards, gynaecology ward, nursery and neonatal intensive care unit, haematology ICU, respiratory ICU and operation theatres that function 24x7.

As the smoke spread to the corridors, patients in the adjoining advanced urology centre and male surgical ward were also shifted to the safer places.

A total of 424 patients were evacuated, including 351 adults, 80 pregnant women, 56 babies and 17 children of the paediatric ward.

The patients were shifted to two safe areas in Nehru Hospital and the Nehru Hospital Extension Block. The patients in adjoining wards and corridors were shifted to concerned wards or ICUs as a precautionary measure.

Sources said security and fire officers besides staff, including faculty, resident doctors, staff nurses and subordinate staff of PGI, got into action and all patients were shifted to the safer areas by 2am.

PGI director Vivek Lal along with senior faculty members, the medical superintendent and administrative officers were present as the fire and engineering wings swung into action.

UT adviser Dharam Pal also visited the site.

According to the PGIMER administration, the evacuation was completed in an hour and services were restored by 2am.

The engineering wing is engaged in restoration of the affected area. Till services are restored, alternative arrangements have been made in other areas of PGI, Advanced Trauma Centre and Nehru Hospital Extension and operation theatres (OTs).

