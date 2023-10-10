Major fire breaks out at Nehru Hospital in PGIMER, 400 patients shifted to safety

A major fire broke at Nehru Hospital in PGIMER Chandigarh during the early hours of Tuesday. Fortunately, there were no reports of loss of life or injuries. Around 415 patients, including pregnant women, were shifted late night. For representational purposes only. (AFP File Photo)

The fire reportedly broke out around 12.30am on the ground floor that had around 200 patients, including pregnant women and newborn babies.

According to PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal, the fire emanated from the computer UPS and swiftly spread around. All patients could be evacuated without harm because of the timely action taken by the hospital staff.

Fire tenders from the Chandigarh administration promptly arrived at the scene and successfully extinguished the blaze before any significant damage could occur.

Dr Lal said that it took around 30 minutes to extinguish the fire, and restoration efforts have been initiated. A committee has also been convened to actively address the situation.

