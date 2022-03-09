Fire breaks out at acrylic factory in Ludhiana

A fire broke out at the Garg acrylics factory on Kanganwal Road on Tuesday evening. Hundreds of workers were present when the fire broke out at a godown in one of the blocks of the industrial unit. Thankfully, no casualty was reported.

Raw materials were stored in the godown where the fire broke out and clouds of black smoke could be witnessed from distant places. The reason behind the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

On receiving an alert at around 6:55pm, five fire tenders were rushed to the spot from different fire stations including headquarters (near railway station), Sundar Nagar, Gill Road and Focal point. The firefighting operations continued for around two hours.Sub-fire officers (SFOs) Atish Rai and Navrang Singh said that the flames were restricted to the godown on the first floor and no casualty was reported.

In June 2019 too, a major fire had broken out in one of the buildings of Garg acrylics. No casualty was reported.