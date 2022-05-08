Fire breaks out at chemical trader’s shop in Ludhiana

A fire broke out in a chemical trader’s shop in the basement of a three-storey building near Punjab Agricultural University’s Gate Number 3 on Saturday morning.

The fire broke out in Walia Complex at around 8.45am, and soon the basement was engulfed with thick black smoke. Panicked shopkeepers alerted the fire brigade, and two fire tenders were dispatched to the spot.The firefighters were able to douse the flames by 11.30am.

Fire officer Navrang Singh said a short circuit is suspected to be the reason behind the blaze. Satish Kumar, the owner of the shop, Global Scientific Traders, said, “I sell industrial chemicals, lab chemicals, test tubes, and glassware among other products. I am yet to assess the total loss incurred.”

He said that loose wires had been hanging outside the shop, and there were no fire safety arrangements in the complex.