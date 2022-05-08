Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Fire breaks out at chemical trader’s shop in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Fire breaks out at chemical trader’s shop in Ludhiana

A fire broke out in a chemical trader’s shop in the basement of a three-storey building near Punjab Agricultural University’s Gate Number 3 in Ludhiana
The fire broke out in Walia Complex in Ludhiana at around 8.45am, and soon the basement was engulfed with thick black smoke. The chemical trader said wires were hanging outside the shop. (HT PHOTO)
Published on May 08, 2022 01:48 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A fire broke out in a chemical trader’s shop in the basement of a three-storey building near Punjab Agricultural University’s Gate Number 3 on Saturday morning.

The fire broke out in Walia Complex at around 8.45am, and soon the basement was engulfed with thick black smoke. Panicked shopkeepers alerted the fire brigade, and two fire tenders were dispatched to the spot.The firefighters were able to douse the flames by 11.30am.

Fire officer Navrang Singh said a short circuit is suspected to be the reason behind the blaze. Satish Kumar, the owner of the shop, Global Scientific Traders, said, “I sell industrial chemicals, lab chemicals, test tubes, and glassware among other products. I am yet to assess the total loss incurred.”

He said that loose wires had been hanging outside the shop, and there were no fire safety arrangements in the complex.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP