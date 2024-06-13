 Fire breaks out at Ludhiana MC warehouse, confiscated goods gutted - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jun 13, 2024
Fire breaks out at Ludhiana MC warehouse, confiscated goods gutted

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 13, 2024 10:26 PM IST

Officials said that carts, flexes and other materials confiscated by Ludhiana MC’s Tehbazari wing were gutted

A massive fire broke out at municipal corporation (MC) Tehbazari wing’s store situated on the Godha factory road, Cheema Chowk.

Firefighters trying to douse flames at the MC warehouse near Cheema Chowk in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Manish/HT)
Officials said that carts, flexes and other materials confiscated by the wing were gutted. As many as 10 fire tenders were pressed into services to douse the flames, officials said. According to MC officials, the cause behind the blaze is believed to be a short-circuit.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The residents of the nearby areas alerted the municipal officials as the blaze broke out suddenly. The locals also made a call to the fire department on seeing smoke billowing from the store.

MC inspector Sunil Kumar arrived at the scene to assess the situation. Despite efforts by residents to control the flames, the fire quickly spread.

The warehouse, which stored carts and flex boards removed after the Lok Sabha elections, suffered extensive damage. As a safety precaution, nearby homes were evacuated. Reports indicate that a couple of gas cylinders inside the store exploded amid the blaze.

Fire officials claimed the fire broke out at 1.20 pm and was doused around 6.30 pm.

Chandigarh
