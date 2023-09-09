A fire broke out in the property tax department of the municipal corporation (MC) head office in Sector 68 due to a short-circuit in the building.

Fire breaks out in Mohali MC head office due to short-circuit. (HT PHOTO)

The incident triggered panic through the building as nearly 100 employees and residents tried to escape the engulfing smoke through a lone main door.

Fire officer Ravinder Singh said the short-circuit occurred in the motor circuit protector, ultimately leading to the outbreak of the fire. An MC employee swung into action and doused the flames by using a fire extinguisher.

Rajeev Vashisht, husband of word no 35 councillor, who was present in the building when the fire broke out, expressed concern over the lack of emergency exit provisions. He stressed the need to implement alternative escape plans to ensure the safety of individuals within the building during emergencies. He also stated that the fire safety equipment and electrical appliances should be inspected at regular intervals to avoid tragedy.

