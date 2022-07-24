Fire in Kurukshetra hotel room: Kaithal man succumbs to burn injuries
A day after a 29-year-old woman succumbed to burn injuries while a man sustained serious burn injuries as the hotel room, they were staying in caught fire near Brahma Sarovar of Kurukshetra, the man also succumbed to his burn injuries at the PGI, Chandigarh.
The deceased has been identified as Sonu Kumar of Taragarh village of Kaithal and he was posted as a clerk in the army.
However, the police had booked him on charges of murder and causing the disappearance of evidence.
The police investigation revealed that the accused Sonu, who also sustained 90 percent burns in the fire, had killed the woman by slitting her throat and later set the room afire to burn her body.
As per the police complaint filed by the husband of the deceased woman, Rita Rani of Kaithal, she had gone to appear in her exams at a college in Kurukshetra. Later, her charred body was recovered from the hotel room near Brahm Sarovar of Kurukshetra.
In the police complaint, Rita’s husband has accused Sonu of taking her to the hotel room on some pretext. On the complaint of the woman’s husband, the police have registered an FIR under Sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code.
Kurukshetra University police station in-charge said they had booked the room at Krishna Mahal Hotel on Friday afternoon. Later, the woman was found dead and the man sustained serious burn injuries.
He said that the initial reports suggest that they were not married but had a relationship. It appears that the man had set the room on fire and it seems to be a murder case as the room was locked from the inside.
-
PSPCL issues notification for 300 free power units a month
Patiala: Punjab State Power Corporation Limited on Saturday issued a notification of providing 300 units to free power to state consumers per month. State power minister Harbhajan Singh said he notification entails granting free 600 units of electricity bimonthly (300 units per month) to all domestic consumers. As per the notification, in case of bimonthly consumption of up to 600 units (300 units per month), there would be zero bill for all domestic consumers.
-
Punjab, Haryana receive surplus rains as monsoon picks up pace
Chandigarh: Most of Haryana and Punjab, the grain bowl of India, received surplus rains between June 1 and July 22 as monsoon activity in the two states picked up pace in the last few weeks. The monsoon accounts for around 70% of the country's annual rainfall and irrigates 60% of its net sown area. Nearly half of India's population depends on agriculture directly or indirectly.
-
Swapping CEO’s hat for devotee’s
While growing up in a Maharashtrian household, I often heard about the fabled Warkari yatra—the annual pilgrimage to Pandharpur to honour Vithoba. All these fancies were before work, family and Mumbai took over my life. Just to put things in perspective, let me put down a few markers that define the yatra: it's a 21-day-long journey that celebrates a tradition dating over 700 year. Its present format is roughly 200 years old.
-
Punjab Police conduct special drive to check smuggling of drug, arms
Chandigarh : Punjab Police on Saturday conducted a special vehicle checking operation in all 28 police districts of the state to check smuggling of drugs and arms. Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav was in the field to conduct random checking of different checkpoints in the Ropar range, according to an official statement. “Such operations would continue till the menace of drugs and gangsters wiped out from Punjab,” he said.
-
HC terms teacher accused of sexual harassment ‘predator’, denies bail
“In today's times, when women are being encouraged to be independent, a school-going girl needs to be given a sense of security so that she can learn, grow and earn without fear. However, predators like petitioner pose a serious threat to young girls and do not deserve any sympathy from the court,” the bench of justice Suvir Sehgal observed denying bail to the accused teacher, Gurjit Singh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics