Fire in Kurukshetra hotel room: Kaithal man succumbs to burn injuries

A day after a 29-year-old woman succumbed to burn injuries while a man sustained serious burn injuries as the hotel room, they were staying in caught fire near Brahma Sarovar of Kurukshetra, the man also succumbed to his burn injuries at the PGI, Chandigarh.

The deceased has been identified as Sonu Kumar of Taragarh village of Kaithal and he was posted as a clerk in the army.

However, the police had booked him on charges of murder and causing the disappearance of evidence.

The police investigation revealed that the accused Sonu, who also sustained 90 percent burns in the fire, had killed the woman by slitting her throat and later set the room afire to burn her body.

As per the police complaint filed by the husband of the deceased woman, Rita Rani of Kaithal, she had gone to appear in her exams at a college in Kurukshetra. Later, her charred body was recovered from the hotel room near Brahm Sarovar of Kurukshetra.

In the police complaint, Rita’s husband has accused Sonu of taking her to the hotel room on some pretext. On the complaint of the woman’s husband, the police have registered an FIR under Sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code.

Kurukshetra University police station in-charge said they had booked the room at Krishna Mahal Hotel on Friday afternoon. Later, the woman was found dead and the man sustained serious burn injuries.

He said that the initial reports suggest that they were not married but had a relationship. It appears that the man had set the room on fire and it seems to be a murder case as the room was locked from the inside.