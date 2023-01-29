Fire safety: Mohali MC seeks funds from GMADA for 90-m hydraulic platform

In the wake of construction of high-rise buildings in the city, the municipal corporation (MC) has asked Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) to purchase a fire tender with a hydraulic fire platform at least 90-m high to ensure safety of those residing on higher floors.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MC commissioner Navjot Kaur, who on Monday sent a fresh communique to the GMADA chief administrator requesting the same, said, “GMADA has already passed high-rise buildings up to the height of 90 m in the city and there is possibility of construction of much taller buildings in future. Thus, it becomes very important for the fire department to upgrade infrastructure to ensure safety.”

Kaur mentioned that the fire department currently has a tender with a 54-m high hydraulic platform, adding, “In case of fire accidents in the buildings having height of 90 m or to conduct any rescue operation in those buildings, GMADA should either purchase 90 mtr or above hydraulic platform for the fire station or else release funds for the purchase of the same.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Notably, Mohali fire officials had earlier requested the MC authorities to purchase a 104-m high hydraulic platform following which the civic body had contacted the Mumbai chief fire officer to seek suggestions.

“We had a word with the Mumbai chief fire officer and suggested against purchasing such a skyscraper citing that Mumbai has taller buildings than Mohali and they still have a 90-m ladder for the high-rise buildings. No fire department in the country has a 104-m hydraulic ladder, but keeping the future in mind, authorities should consider purchasing it”, said Jaswinder Singh, fire station officer, Mohali.

A senior MC official, meanwhile, said the 104-m ladder would cost around ₹35 crore and be imported from Europe.

11 regular staff against 24 sanctioned posts

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The city’s fire department, meanwhile, continues to function with a regular staff of 11 persons — including seven leading firemen and four permanent drivers — against the sanctioned posts of 24 regular staff.

Meanwhile, a total of 35 firemen along with eight drivers have been outsourced.

A fireman not wishing to be named said, “Drivers are paid a minimal salary of ₹10,000 and they get a better package while working for a private employer. There is an acute shortage of heavy drivers here due to the same reason.”

No training for two years

Another officer, meanwhile, said firemen have not undergone any physical training since the Covid-19 restrictions were lifted around two years back.

“We used to train at Sundran village here before Covid. Our men have not got rigorous training sessions which were held before 2020. We also have a few men in our team who were recruited on the recommendations of influential people, but lack experience and training,” the officer added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mohali fire department has a total of 10 fire tenders, of which a water bowser of 20,000-litre capacity will be disposed of as it was purchased way back in 1997.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON