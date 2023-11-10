Firecrackers: Panchkula admn to issue temporary licences tomorrow

Ahead of Diwali, the Panchkula administration will be issuing 20 temporary licences for sale of green firecrackers on November 11 and 12.

Firecrackers can be burst only from 8 pm to 10 pm on Diwali (November 12) and Gurpurb (November 27). Apart from this, on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, fireworks will be allowed from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am. (HT Photo)

Panchkula SDM Mamta Sharma said 13 stalls can be set up behind HAFED in Panchkula city, three at Netaji Stadium in Raipur Rani, and two each at Government Senior Secondary School, Barwala; and Government Senior Secondary School, Ramgarh.

Applications can be submitted at the SDM office till 12 pm on November 10. Applicants will have to provide residential certificate, Aadhaar card/identity card and e-challan of ₹500. After reviewing the applications by 2 pm, temporary licences will be issued to eligible persons through a draw. The green firecrackers need to be sourced from licensed traders with certificate.

The administration has permitted the use of only green firecrackers during upcoming festivals, including Diwali, Gurpurb and Christmas. It has further barred e-commerce websites from accepting any online orders for delivery of banned firecrackers in Panchkula district.

800 cops on duty in Chandigarh

Chandigarh In view of Diwali festival, Chandigarh Police have made special arrangements from November 10 to 12 to avoid any untoward incidents, and maintain law and order in the city.

From November 10, approximately 800 police personnel will be deployed to keep a watch on miscreants. As many as 42 special floating nakas by respective police stations will be laid at different places from 4 pm to 5.30 pm, 6 pm to 7.30 pm and 8 pm to 9.30 pm.

Apart from this, 18 outer border nakas will be in place from 11 am to 2 pm and 5 pm to 10 pm by CRPF and local police. Patrolling by PCR vehicles be intensified around markets and special cheetah motorcycles will also remain active. Parking lots have been provided at government schools near busy markets of Sectors 8, 15, 18, 19, 20, 22, 29, 30, 32, 34, 35, 37, 38, 40, 41, 44, 45, 46 and 47, and Manimajra for proper parking.

